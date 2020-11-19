Christmas with tropical twist at Emerald Maldives Resort

Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa invites families to trade in their traditional Christmas trees for some luscious, tropical palms, and celebrate the festive season on the Raa atoll this year. The five-star member of Leading Hotels of The World promises a socially distanced, activity-filled, restorative winter holiday.

Emerald is excited to announce a series of activities and initiatives to delight guests staying over the festive season, all of which are thoughtfully included within the resort’s fabulous Deluxe All-inclusive offering.

Warming up: Christmas tree decoration (December 22)

To mark the start of the festive period, guests are invited to take part in the resort decorations.

The magnificent Christmas tree will be embellished with marine-inspired elements and the décor will reflect the ocean’s natural colour palette, with touches of blues, green and silver.

Following the hard work, guests will be rewarded with a cocktail by the Sunset Pool Café, a Flair Show and a live DJ set from 10.30pm onwards.

Cooling down: Pool party, beach activities (December 23)

Emerald’s large main pool invites guests for a socially distanced pool party, accompanied by BBQ delicacies and refreshing cocktails, as well as fresh coconut stations.

Sports enthusiasts will be able to test their volleyball skills during Emerald’s very own volleyball tournament and challenge their family and friends.

As night falls and the sea breeze caresses, a live music performance sounds in the background.

Christmas Eve: Beach carol (December 24)

A totally unique experience, families are invited to join the resort team on the Water Sports Beach for one of the most traditional Christmas activities: attending the Christmas carol play, with the sun diving into the Indian Ocean as backdrop.

A change of scenery follows, with guests invited to join the gala dinner at the resort’s signature Aqua restaurant, located just a few steps from the sea and boasting panoramic views of the ocean framed by the clearer starry sky.

Christmas Day: Brunch with Santa (December 25)

Cutting waves on his jet ski, Santa will make his scenic arrival at Emerald on Christmas morning, joining guests for a Christmas brunch at Aqua.

From 6pm, adults are invited to a one-of-a-kind wine tasting, in the setting of the Sun Set Pool Café while kids will be seated at the resort cinema and served ice creams, popcorn and marshmallows, that they can grill in the kids-friendly barbecue.

A member of Leading Hotels of the World, Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa reopened on August 1 and has recently been the first resort to achieve the GBAC STAR™ Facility Accreditation in the Maldives, meaning it is the cleanest and safest property in the destination.

Emerald Maldives invites guests to experience the Natural Elegance and Natural Freedom philosophy of the resort where space, luxury, comfort and privacy are in the very nature of the guest experience.

Located in the Raa atoll, Emerald Maldives is set on 20 hectares of beautiful private island and surrounded by 100 hectares of wrap-around reef in walking distance of the 1.7km beach.

The endless azure blue sea, golden sand and green outdoor space ensures guests will truly feel like they’re on their own paradise island.