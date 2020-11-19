Atmosphere Hotels appoints Ali Shakir as Resort Manager for upcoming OZEN Reserve Bolifushi

Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts has appointed Ali Shakir as the Resort Manager of OZEN Reserve Bolifushi, the soon-to-be launched property in The OZEN Collection portfolio.

In his new position, Ali will be reporting directly to the General Manager. He will be responsible for maintaining the service and quality standards of the resort, devising strategies for guest satisfaction, and deputising in the absence of the General Manager.

Ali is a Maldivian national who holds a General Hotel Service Certificate from the Institute of Hotel and Catering Service in the Maldives.

Ali has been working with various hotel brands in the Maldives, including Banyan Tree Hotels and Hulhule Island Hotel.

Prior to joining OZEN Reserve Bolifushi, he was working as the Resort Manager in OBLU SELECT at Sangeli.

“With his wealth of experience in the industry and the group, we are confident that Ali will greatly contribute towards the success of OZEN Reserve Bolifushi,” an announcement read.

Set to open its doors on December 3, OZEN Reserve Bolifushi is an extraordinary tropical getaway for discerning leisure travellers. Located in South Male Atoll, Bolifushi island is just a 20-minute luxury catamaran ride from Velana International Airport.

Bolifushi island, formed in the shape of figure eight, stretches over 750 metres by 100 metres at its thickest extension. It connects to a wooden Water Villa Jetty, which is another 750 metres long. The seven lavish Private Ocean Reserves with Slides have a dedicated jetty for absolute privacy.

A stunning arrival lounge impresses with the grandeur of a garden pool and cascading walls. Built with Sukabumi green stone tiles, the cascading walls shimmer in mesmerising shades of green ranging from jade to emerald.

Most coveted of the overwater accommodations, the nine Ocean Pool Suites and seven Private Ocean Reserves have massive water slides that start from the top floor and fall right into the clear lagoon waters.

The Royal Reserve is the most exclusive accommodation on the island, offering ultimate seclusion and privacy to host family and friends. The 400sqm Reserve features three bedrooms and a pool, with the option to convert it into a five-bedroom bungalow with two pools.

Each restaurant at the resort is designed to have an individual theme, elevating dining to an immersive sensory experience.

Sangu Beach features show kitchens, timber mosaic chips, and decorative Arabic niches, while blue marble floor borders, modern fabrics, and rustic carpets create a contemporary vibe in the all-day dining Visa Del Mar restaurant.