Timeless luxury, Maldivian charm: Grand launch of OZEN Reserve Bolifushi in Dec

Set to open its doors on December 3, the second resort by The OZEN Collection has been completely redesigned to enrich guest experiences with a refined aesthetic of timeless luxury, subtle opulence, and Maldivian charm.

OZEN Reserve Bolifushi is an extraordinary tropical getaway for discerning leisure travellers. Located in South Male Atoll, Bolifushi island is just a 20-minute luxury catamaran ride from Velana International Airport.

“We are thrilled to introduce the new OZEN Reserve experience to the Maldives, with the launch of OZEN Reserve Bolifushi on December 3, 2020. Luxury is elevated to a whole new level here, in keeping with our brand ethos of delivering uber-luxe services in the most unique way,” General Manager Ricardo Leal said.

Timeless luxury, nature-inspired aesthetics

The architecture and interior design of the latest resort from The OZEN Collection are deeply entwined, creating harmonious spaces that embrace the raw, tropical beauty of the island.

Like its sister property OZEN Life Maadhoo, natural beauty is infused in each step of the design at Bolifushi island. The use of rich, rainforest green marble in the floors of villas, elegant, handwoven fabric wallpaper, tropical colours, and ornate décor highlights evoke elegance and splendour.

Bolifushi island, formed in the shape of figure eight, stretches over 750 metres by 100 metres at its thickest extension. It connects to a wooden Water Villa Jetty, which is another 750 metres long. The seven lavish Private Ocean Reserves with Slides have a dedicated jetty for absolute privacy.

A stunning arrival lounge impresses with the grandeur of a garden pool and cascading walls. Built with Sukabumi green stone tiles, the cascading walls shimmer in mesmerising shades of green ranging from jade to emerald.

“The launch of this resort marks an exciting new phase for The OZEN Collection brand, with a third property, OZEN Life Tangalle, in the horizon,” Venkata Giri, the Chief Operating Officer of parent company Atmosphere Group, said.

“As the world opens with a renewed interest in hospitality, we couldn’t be happier to delight leisure travellers with a world class resort that showcases the best of our services and the blissful natural beauty of Bolifushi island.”

Ideal playground for extraordinary travellers

All the 90 secluded villas and Reserves, located overwater and beachfront, have been completely renovated with fabulous additions such as walk-in wardrobes, glass-enclosed, air-conditioned bathrooms, and exotic open-air bathtubs.

Ornate, latticed screens elegantly placed on headboards of the beds and in the master bathrooms of the suites add a graceful touch to the ultra-luxurious villas.

Most coveted of the overwater accommodations, the nine Ocean Pool Suites and seven Private Ocean Reserves have massive water slides that start from the top floor and fall right into the clear lagoon waters.

The Royal Reserve is the most exclusive accommodation on the island, offering ultimate seclusion and privacy to host family and friends. The 400sqm Reserve features three bedrooms and a pool, with the option to convert it into a five-bedroom bungalow with two pools.

Personal Hiyani (butler) service epitomises luxury

In Dhivehi, the Maldivian language, Hiyani means shadow. From the moment guests arrive at Bolifushi island, they have a personal Hiyani, or butler, who is a caring, friendly shadow reachable round the clock.

The Royal Reserve comes with butler service, as well as a personal butler for each guest to ensure the smoothest of stays.

Dining in Maldivian splendour

Each restaurant is designed to have an individual theme, elevating dining to an immersive sensory experience.

Sangu Beach features show kitchens, timber mosaic chips, and decorative Arabic niches, while blue marble floor borders, modern fabrics, and rustic carpets create a contemporary vibe in the all-day dining Visa Del Mar restaurant.

The addition of the carefully tended Chef’s Garden, a tropical kitchen garden, allows chefs to add organic produce, herbs, and microgreens to their menus all year round, ensuring dishes bursting with freshness and flavour.

The OZEN Collection is an award-winning, uber-lux hospitality brand, owned by Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts.

OZEN resorts offer ultimate privacy blended with signature luxury aesthetics, for blissfully immersive holidays in pristine, Indian Ocean locations.

OZEN Maadhoo, the first resort under the brand, opened in July 2016. OZEN’s success story continues in the Maldives with the addition of OZEN Reserve Bolifushi, opening in December.

OZEN Life Tangalle takes the brand to the south coast of Sri Lanka and is scheduled to be launched in 2023.