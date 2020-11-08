Kuredu Resort Maldives welcomes new Executive Chef Warren Moore

At Kuredu Resort Maldives, you will be spoilt for choice, not only in the huge array of ‘things-to-do’ but in the culinary department too!

Well-known for sumptuous buffets and tantalisingly delicious dishes wherever you eat, Kuredu has built a reputation for good food which is no surprise given the talented chefs that have made their mark on our island.

It is with great excitement that Kuredu introduces Warren Moore as the resort’s new Executive Chef, at the helm of all things foodie.

Before arriving at Kuredu, Warren was wowing guests at the sister resort of Hurawalhi Maldives with his exceptional cuisine, taking the resort’s reputation for fine dining to a new level.

He is used to creating exquisite menus at a variety of dining destinations and brings with him experience not only from here in the Maldives, but from his time working at various locations around the world.

Warren draws on inspiration from his time in the US, Europe and across Southern Africa and delivers imaginative, diverse and high-quality dishes and dining experiences that are bound to impress any palate.

Having cooked for the likes of Richard Gere, Justin Bieber, Elton John and The Rolling Stones’ star Keith Richards, Warren is known for delivering perfection and his talents have been widely acknowledged.

