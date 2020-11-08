Experience freediving with Bastien Soleil at Raffles Maldives Meradhoo

For the first time in Maldives, Raffles Maldives Meradhoo is offering its guests the opportunity to discover the beauty of freediving with one of the best freedivers in the world, Bastien Soleil.

This festive season, Bastien will lead guests at Raffles Maldives Meradhoo on a freediving adventure through the resort’s endlessly fascinating reefs.

Bastien will be in residency from December 16 to January 15, 2021.

As a successful designer, marketeer and communications expert, Bastien escaped the hectic city life of his native France to travel extensively in Asia in search of a simpler life.

Along the way, five years ago, he found freediving, which proved to be a transformative experience. Now he uses his old skills to develop his new love: bringing people together, creating collaborations between likeminded spirits and trying to change our attitude towards the environment.

Bastien became a professional freediver and underwater photographer with more than 1000 dives per year and taught freediving to hundreds of people from all around the world from 12 to 70 years old.

The world-class residency is timed with the opening of the property’s new Raffles Royal Residence, which offers guests the ultimate retreat in a vast six-bedroom villa located on an unblemished stretch of the resort’s blissful Beach Island.

The Raffles Royal Residence, accommodating up to 15 guests, boasts three consecutive reception rooms and is bordered by a vast 40-metre infinity pool, with views towards the property’s private beach.

The residence, designed by Singapore-based design firm BLINK, is the perfect blend of Maldivian tradition and timeless elegance, with a hint of maritime beauty. True to the brand, Raffles’ distinct colonial style is seen in the property’s striped monsoon blinds and louvered doors, as well as in the decadent architectural details of soaring high ceilings and fully retractable windows.

Guests will have tailored opportunities to explore the many wonders of the world surrounding them.

Raffles Maldives Meradhoo’s Marine Butlers can lead guided explorations of the resort’s two spectacular house reefs, while the Royal Residence Butler will be available at any time of day or night to facilitate private boat trips, hearty feet-in-the-sand meals under the shimmer of flickering tiki lights at barbecue restaurant The Firepit, or indulgent treatments at the resort’s overwater spa.

Set on the southern tip of the Maldives in the remote and pristine Gaafu Alif Atoll, Raffles Maldives Meradhoo offers two unique private experiences: the Beach Island Experience and the Overwater Island Experience.

A palm tree-peppered private island, the Beach Island Experience comprises a collection of beach villas and residences, a sublime spa, beachside restaurants and a world-class dive centre with an on-site marine biologist.

Just moments away by boat, the Overwater Island Experience — a unique experience, offering complete intimacy, unreachable by foot — completes the resort. With its vast overwater villas and residences, sophisticated Nikkei restaurant Yuzu and sunset-facing Yapa pool bar, it provides unparalleled luxury to those who dream of a life spent on the water.

Together, Raffles Maldives Meradhoo boasts an exquisite collection of island villas and ocean villas with private pools, three restaurants, a scenic cocktail bar and an array of facilities and activities to relax, rejuvenate and reinvigorate the body, mind and spirit.

The facilities include an award-winning luxury spa, overwater fitness centre, yoga programmes, water sports, private dining options, 24-hour butler and private chef service, along with snorkelling and diving at its finest. The resort’s PADI-certified dive centre offers adventures through the wonders of some of most breath-taking coral reefs in the world.

For more information on Raffles Maldives Meradhoo please visit www.rafflesmaldives.com. For reservations, please email reservations.maldives@raffles.com or call +960 6828800.