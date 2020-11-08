For your comfort: Lily Beach Resort’s stylish new reception

At Lily Beach Resort & Spa, the resort team is always looking at ways they can improve guest experience, and make sure your Maldives holiday provides you with memories that you will cherish for a lifetime.

Recently, Lily Beach renovated its main reception area, making it not only a place you will love spending time in during your stay at the resort but also giving it a real wow factor when you first arrive on the island.

The new reception area provides a spacious place to sit, relax and interact with the resort team. Bright, open and exceptionally comfortable, guests will now enjoy spending time in the reception almost as much as they do on the beautiful beaches, in the award-winning spa or their own private luxury villas.

The reception is the heart of the island, one of the common places to meet for excursions, catch up with members of the team and to find out about the latest events, experiences and entertainment options happening on the island.

Located on the island of Huvahendhoo in South Ari Atoll, the five-star, all-inclusive Lily Beach Resort and Spa presents luxurious villas and suites.

The resort, accessible by a 25-minute seaplane flight from Velana International Airport, is a pioneer of the all-inclusive concept in the Maldives and has been recognised as the best all-inclusive resort in Maldives and Asia by TripAdvisor.

Lily Beach focuses on creating a luxurious experience which provides the best value for money through its Platinum Plan. The plan includes experiences like all-you-can-eat scrumptious buffets, excursions, activities galore, and a great selection of drinks like premium wines and spirits from all across the world.

The resort offers two sets of experiences for both families and couples, with its facilities divided along an interesting layout: a quiet zone and a fun zone.

A family holiday where the parents can indulge in grown up time on their own sounds like a page straight out of a book of fiction but Lily Beach’s Turtle Kids Club is most definitely a fact. From hermit crab races, crafts, water sport activities to treasure hunts, the little ones will have an absolute ball while parents take a well-deserved break with a diving trip, an indulgent spa treatment, or simply enjoying a cocktail together.

The heart of the experience is the team at Lily Beach whose impeccable personalised service is the key ingredient which keeps guests coming back as repeaters over the years. They are always ready and waiting with their amazing smiles and dedication to keep providing the best possible service to their guests.