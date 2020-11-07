Unlimited stays at Anantara Veli Maldives Resort: Reserve your spot in paradise

Imagine escaping to your very own overwater home retreat in the Maldives at the drop of a hat.

Now with Anantara Veli Maldives Resort’s Unlimited Stays in Paradise package, you can book unlimited nights at the resort for a one-time fee and make this island paradise your bolthole for the duration of 2021.

Return to your Maldivian overwater bungalow as often as you please and soak up the turquoise lagoon, magical sunsets and the tropical beauty.

Laze on your sun deck as colourful fish swim in the crystal-clear waters below. Elevate working from home to a new level, or up sticks and escape to sunnier climes to enjoy some R&R whenever the fancy takes.

The exclusive ‘Unlimited Stays’ offer at Anantara Veli opens the door to complete flexibility so you and your loved one can come and go from a Maldivian paradise whenever the desire takes you.

Exclusive benefits include:

Luxury accommodation in an overwater bungalow

Daily breakfast for two persons

Shared return transfers between Anantara Veli and Male as often as required

Twenty-five per cent savings on dining and spa

The Unlimited Stays offer is available for a brief time only – book until November 30. The package is priced at $30,000 inclusive of all taxes and service charges, for two persons sharing one overwater bungalow.

The ‘Unlimited Stays in Paradise’ package offers the perfect escape from your life in the ‘new normal’. As and when you please, bid farewell to the day-to-day, check into your home away from home and carpe diem in the slower lane.

The adults-only resort is well equipped with a wide selection of sublime dining options featuring global cuisine, Anantara Spa’s relaxing treatments and wellness programmes will melt away the stresses of daily life, while powder white sands and turquoise waters set the scene for a heavenly dip.

For the more active, the fitness centre is well equipped with the latest work-out machines, the 20 metre pool for laps and regular yoga classes are available on the sunrise yoga deck.

On water and below the surface, water sports, snorkelling and scuba diving opens a world of possibility.

For more information, or to make a reservation, please contact the resort’s reservations desk by phone or WhatsApp on +960 664 4111, or via email on reservations.maldives@anantara.com.