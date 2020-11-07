Ultimate privacy, luxury with new jet-to-yacht service for Velaa Private Island

Camper & Nicholsons and VistaJet have launched a new Jet-to-Yacht service, as part of the global business aviation company’s Private World programme.

A global service for private travel, Private World is hospitality in its truest sense, providing an integrated team ready to support at any step — whether traveling for work, exploring or relaxing.

As privacy and safety become increasingly important for global travellers and with a growing number of families and business leaders more inclined than before to travel by private jet, this is an ideal time for launch.

VistaJet has partnered up with the best in hospitality the world has to offer, from hotels including The Peninsula Hotels, Dorchester Collection and Rosewood Hotels & Resorts, to private islands including Velaa Private Island Maldives and Necker Island.

As VistaJet’s EVP of Marketing and Innovation, Matteo Atti puts it: “Our selection of partners is inspired by the desire to protect, preserve and promote the highest know-how of the best hospitality services. We work every day to ensure customers can access the best the world has to offer. Our Members know that when they enter the VistaJet Private World they step into a place of tranquillity, safety and excellence.”

VistaJet Members and Camper & Nicholsons’ clients will be supported by a dedicated team and have access to the most incredible locations across the world, starting with the most popular business hubs such as London, New York, Hong Kong, Los Angeles, Dubai, Milan, Nice, Beijing, Shanghai and Moscow, extending to popular in-demand sea and yachting destinations, including the Maldives, Fiji, The Bahamas and Croatia.

Considering the launch of the Jet-to-Yacht service, Camper & Nicholsons grants access to its portfolio of leading motor and sailing yachts around the world. Key highlights include charters in The Bahamas, Croatia, Fiji, Maldives and Seychelles. The dedicated team is on hand to help identify the best location and yacht for each individual customer.

Paolo Casani, CEO of Camper & Nicholsons adds: “The pandemic has put us through difficult times, but it has also been a wakeup call with regards to what is most precious in life – our health. Our mission is to give our clients the safest travel experience while enjoying life aboard some of the world’s most stunning yachts. We are delighted to have a partner, VistaJet, that supports our mission in creating the most exclusive and safest way of traveling, hassle free.”

Velaa Private Island has been designed and curated with privacy and comfort as its guiding principles, while allowing the Indian Ocean to take centre stage.

Within 35 minutes of landing, VistaJet members can sink their toes into the island sand with their personal butler on hand to take care of check in and any individual requirements.

All 47 private villas — 18 suspended over water — feature private pools. For those wanting ultimate seclusion, the Romantic Pool Residence can only be reached by boat, allowing for even more privacy.

Private island buyouts can also be arranged.

Guests can contribute to the Velaa Private Island Coral Project — one of the largest coral reef restoration projects in the Maldives — by adopting a coral plantation and following its development with the marine biology team.

Private moments, from deserted island picnics to wine tastings, are tailored to the occasion and guest preferences.

There are also unlimited activities for all to enjoy in privacy, from golf at the Velaa Golf Academy designed by Ryder Cup Captain José María Olazábal, to the Maldives’ only snow room in the Velaa Spa. No activity is ever shared.

For more information and bookings, please visit www.vistajet.com