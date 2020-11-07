Visit Maldives launches campaign with VOOT India

As part of an ongoing tourism recovery plan, Visit Maldives on Friday launched a campaign with Over-the-Top (OTT) video streaming platform in India.

The targeted advertisement will run on the VOOT platform from November 6 to December 3. The native advertisement will target audiences from Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Cochin and Ahmedabad.

“The aim of the campaign is to leverage the growing media landscape to build awareness of Maldives among new audiences while driving performance with target consumers,” a statement issued by Visit Maldives read.

“The advertisement will build brand awareness for ‘Rediscover Maldives…The sunny side of life’ campaign and while encouraging the Indian travellers to visit Maldives.”

Voot is one of India’s most engaging OTT and subscription video on demand (SVOD) platforms. Consistently ranked at the top in terms of watch time metrics, Voot has a premium inventory on connected TVs that approach affluent audiences in top metros reaching approximately 15 million monthly views.

Visit Maldives has launched several marketing campaigns and activities targeting the Indian market such as media familiarisation trips, nationwide radio promotions, and a campaign targeting honeymoon segments in Indian market. Officials also took part in the Satte GenX Virtual fair and Outbound Travel Roadshow.

Visit Maldives is currently conducting various campaigns in key markets such as an outdoor brand visibility campaign in S.Korea, a global campaign with CNN, and a campaign with Skyscanner, as well as joint marketing campaigns with Travelata, Sletat and Squizz in Russia.

With the reopening of borders to tourists on July 15, Visit Maldives launched the “Rediscover Maldives…the sunny side of life” global campaign to entice travellers to return to the Maldives.

“The overall objective of the recovery initiative is to present the message that Maldives is a safe haven for visitors and that it is one of the safest places to visit during this time, due to the health and safety measures that are in place topped with the safety offered by the unique geography of the Maldives and the one-island-one-resort concept,” the statement read.

India is one of the key focus markets after the border reopening, with travel bubble arrangements in place. With the gradual increase in flight connectivity and ongoing marketing efforts, arrivals from India is gradually increasing.