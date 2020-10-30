Smashing time with Tipsarevic Luxury Tennis at Vakkaru Maldives

Though holidaymakers the world over dream of visiting the Maldives, they have rarely ventured to the island nation in pursuit of tennis.

Still, for some time now, guests at Vakkaru Maldives in the idyllic Baa Atoll have been supplementing spa visits and snorkelling excursions with matches on the resort’s two cobalt blue courts.

Those sessions are now set to become far more intensive, with the arrival of Tipsarevic Luxury Tennis.

Founded by former World No. 8 tennis player Janko Tipsarevic, Tipsarevic Luxury Tennis at Vakkaru will see some of the world’s most accomplished tennis professionals visit the resort for short-term residences. It means guests will have the opportunity to attend tennis clinics and tutorials led by some of the world’s best players — and if they are brave, they can even try their hand in a game against them.

Still heavily engaged with the highest echelons of tennis, Janko will introduce a range of eminent athletes to Vakkaru over the months to come.

To kick things off, he will oversee sessions at the resort himself from November 10-24. During this tenure, he will be joined by Germany’s Rainer Schuettler, formerly ranked as the world’s No. 5 tennis player, from November 12-21, and Germany’s Angelique Kerber, a former world No. 1 and winner of three Grand Slam tournaments, from November 11-21.

Subsequent sessions will feature the likes of Canada’s Denis Shapovalov, currently ranked No. 12 in the world, and Montenegro’s Danka Kovinic.

“Alongside the entire Tipsarevic Luxury Tennis team, I am extremely excited to partner with Vakkaru Maldives. Our shared goal is to completely enhance the tennis experience on offer in the country. Whatever their ability, every participant who takes part in our programmes will experience a whole new way of playing tennis,” Janko said.

“For lovers of the game, competing with globally renowned players on Vakkaru’s brilliantly blue courts while surrounded by all the beauty of the Maldives promises to be a holiday experience like no other.”

Avid tennis fans need not worry if their visit does not coincide with an internationally recognised tennis legend’s tenancy.

To celebrate Vakkaru’s partnership with Tipsarevic Luxury Tennis and in recognition of the resort’s new hospitality concept Vakkare, which places the concept of physical, mental and emotional care at the core of all that Vakkaru provides, Serbian tennis pro Barbara Bonic has just joined the wellness team as Vakkaru’s resident tennis coach. She will happily lead training sessions for guests of all levels year-round, whether they want to get to grips with the basics or are keen for a vigorous game against a formidable opponent.

“I am excited to announce that our amazing tennis facility will be occupied by Tipsarevic Luxury Tennis,” Vakkaru Maldives General Manager Iain McCormack, who is a lifelong tennis fan and is happy to compete with guests on the court, said.

“We have partnered with Janko Tipsarevic and introduced our very own resident ATP player-coach to provide the highest level of tennis offerings in the Maldives, and we are looking forward to welcoming the many international players who will hit the court with our guests throughout the year. If you want a smashing time there is only one place to be!”

With Vakkaru’s tennis courts accessible from 6am to 8pm, guests will have complete flexibility to play at a time that suits them — be it a sunrise bout or a late-night session under the glow of floodlights.

Private sessions for adults cost from $120++ for one hour or $180++ for two hours, while five-hour packages and 10-hour packages to be used throughout a tenancy cost $440++ and $660++ respectively.

For children aged below 12 years old, one-hour sessions cost $95++ while two-hour sessions cost £160++. Five-hour packages cost $380 and 10-hour packages cost $570.