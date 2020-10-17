Business Featured News Travel

MATI launches dedicated member portal

Maldives Association of Tourism Industry (MATI) has launched a dedicated member portal.

The MATI Member Portal is a resource centre exclusive to MATI members which contains comprehensive statistical analyses with regard to tourist arrivals, tourism revenue, flight movements, tourism based tax collection, etc.

The portal also allows access to the most recent editions of the MATI Matters newsletter and annual report in addition to other insightful reports.

This in turn will keep travellers up to date with the most recent developments in the tourism trends and safety guidelines in Maldives during the Covid-19 pandemic.

As a non-profit established since the introduction of tourism in Maldives, MATI has been at the forefront of almost all travel and tourism related activities and issues in the Maldives for the past three decades.

The association coordinates with government and liaise with organisations locally and internationally to solidify member services and operations in the tourism sector.

