Reconnect in Maldives for festive season with COMO Hotels

As travel continues to resume ahead of the festive season, COMO Hotels & Resorts is committed to providing personalised experiences to help guests reconnect with the world, themselves, and each other.

Staying true to the brand’s wellness ethos and healthy living philosophy, COMO will ensure every traveller – whether couples, friends, family or solo – can discover the world in the safest way possible.

For couples — reconnect in Maldives

Couples can reaffirm their commitment to one another this festive season with a romantic Maldivian escape to COMO Cocoa Island.

The newly renovated private island resort has just 34 overwater villas, where guests can step directly into the marine-rich house lagoon.

For relaxation, there are couples’ treatment rooms and specialised wellness facilities that open up to the ocean breeze.

Activities include world-class diving, sunset cruises, catamaran sailing and the opportunity to snorkel with whale sharks.

Couples who book before December 20 can enjoy exclusive rates and a range of complimentary activities. For bookings, please follow this link.

COMO’s commitment to health, wellbeing

One of the founding principles at COMO Hotels and Resorts has been a 25-year commitment to holistic wellbeing. While the world is in these exceptional times, this core philosophy towards proactive wellness has never been more front of mind.

As each COMO property approaches its reopening, the brand continues to adjust measures to remain in line with local government guidelines, including social distancing, temperature monitoring, and exceptional protocols on sanitisation per the best-in-class standards that COMO ascribes to as a company.

COMO runs two resorts in Maldives, COMO Maalifushi and COMO Cocoa Island.

COMO Maalifushi is the only resort in the pristine Thaa atoll — a 60-minute seaplane journey from the Maldives main international airport. This makes it the ultimate away-from-it-all destination with white strands of beach, inland tropical greenery and a safe, cobalt lagoon flanked by a healthy house reef.

COMO Cocoa Island is a private island in the South Male Atoll. Wrapped in white sandy beaches and turquoise waters, the resort is in close proximity to some of the best dive sites in the world. Yet, it is also easily accessible, for the resort is accessible by a 35-minute speedboat transfer from the international airport.