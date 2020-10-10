Coco Collection resorts recognised with Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Award

Two resorts operated by luxury hospitality brand Coco Collection have been awarded in the Condé Nast Traveler’s 2020 Readers’ Choice Award.

In the Top 30 Indian Ocean Resorts category, Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu and Coco Bodu Hithi were awarded 20th and 27th place, respectively.

“Our heartfelt thanks go to everyone who voted for us,” an announcement by the group read.

More than 715,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers submitted an incredible number of responses rating their travel experiences across the globe.

“The results of this year’s survey, conducted at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, are a testament to the lasting power of a meaningful travel experience,” Jesse Ashlock, US Editor of Condé Nast Traveler, said.

“The winners represent the best of the best for our audience and offer plenty of trip-planning inspiration for all the adventures we can’t wait to have next.”

The Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry.

Two islands — Coco Bodu Hithi and Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu — comprise the Coco Collection brand.

Coco Bodu Hithi, the flagship property in Coco Collection’s portfolio, is a chic retreat where you reconnect with yourself, your loved ones and the wonder of the natural world. Translating island life into contemporary sophistication, the resort, which is accessible by a 40-minute speedboat ride from the main Velana International Airport, offers 100 villas that are surrounded by the calm view of the lagoon and the soothing sound of the waves, seven restaurants and bars that celebrate a variety of exquisite cuisines, and an award-winning wellness zone.

Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu is dedicated to the inspiring beauty and natural wonder of the Maldives. Here, environmentally-conscious touches are woven into luxurious natural surroundings and initiatives contribute to the environmental and social sustainability of Maldives.

