Hurwalhi Maldives welcomes new Executive Chef Edouard Deplus

Having already made his culinary mark at Kudadoo Maldives Private Island, Executive Chef Edouard Deplus is now at the helm of Hurawalhi Maldives’ collection of restaurants too, adding yet another high-end luxury resort to his impressive resume.

Classically trained at the Paul Bocuse Institute in France, Edouard has travelled extensively, working in France, Australia, Spain, and French Polynesia since graduating in 2009.

It is this wealth of diverse culinary experiences that he draws upon when creating his exquisite dishes, inspired not only by his training but also the places he has worked, people he has met, and dishes he has eaten.

The secret to Edouard’s incredible cuisine is the high importance he places on respecting the ingredients and producers of those starting products, and the team at Hurawalhi is incredibly fortunate to be able to source the very best ingredients from around the world, with meats from Australia, seafood from here in the Maldives as well as Europe and vegetables from France and Australia.

Whether dining under the sea at 5.8 Undersea Restaurant, sampling the melting pot of flavours and aromas at Canneli or enjoying Hurawalhi’s twist on fast food at the Junk Food Kitchen, maybe even a sizzling fusion of Asian cuisine and incredible views at Kashibo, Edouard’s dishes speak for themselves, upholding Hurawalhi’s reputation for fine dining across the island.

Officially inaugurated in January 2016, the five-star Hurawalhi resort is accessible by a 40-minute scenic seaplane flight from the main airport, and offers 90 villas, including 60 Ocean Villas and 30 Beach Villas, for grown-ups who are seeking luxury and innovation. The villas are stylishly and beautifully conceived featuring soothing décor, sumptuous linens on king size beds, bleached wooden floors, and private terraces with panoramic views.

There is an ocean of delights to take in at Hurawalhi: dining at 5.8 Undersea Restaurant, snuggling up with your darling under a blanket or sparkling stars on the iconic Dream Island sandbank, falling in love with the plethora of marine life on the island’s doorstep – in fact, one visit to the resort is hardly enough to experience it all.