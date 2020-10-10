Enjoy free unlimited beer, cocktails at Summer Island Maldives

Summer Island Maldives has reopened with a thirst-quenching new promotion: free unlimited beer for all guests, all day.

The promotion, which lasts until the end of October, also includes free cocktails and mocktails from a selected drinks menu at the beachside Nevi bar and over-water Avi bar.

For foodies and lovebirds, enticing discounts are available on romantic dinners on the beach, champagne breakfasts, and private barbecues, and there are extensive discounts on food and drinks at a variety of outlets.

In-villa dining is now also free of charge from selected menus, so guests can enjoy a delicious meal from the comfort and privacy of their room.

Meanwhile, Summer Island Maldives has implemented strict new hygiene and safety measures to ensure guests can enjoy a relaxing holiday free from Covid-19 worries.

The resort’s team members have been thoroughly trained on hygiene and cleanliness, and follow strict protocols, especially in public areas.

Frequency of cleaning in public areas has been increased, and the resort is using special eco-friendly sanitisers and disinfectants supplied by specialists.

All guest rooms are thoroughly cleaned and disinfected each day. The F&B operations have been changed to ensure social distancing, with extra precautionary measures taken to ensure food hygiene.

Covid-19 tests can now be done on the island, so guests who want a test can do so from the comfort of the resort. Guests who stay for 10 days or more can take advantage of a free PCR test.

This means that you can relax, and enjoy your holiday at Summer Island Maldives – where Summer never ends!

Summer Island Maldives, a four-star plus resort in North Male Atoll, prides itself on offering guests an authentically Maldivian, barefoot slice of paradise. One of the Maldives’ first resorts, and wholly Maldivian-owned, the resort boasts fresh and zesty rooms, overwater spa, international restaurants, a rustic beach bar, a dive centre and water sports centre.