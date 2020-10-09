Allied Insurance introduces Covid-19 cover for visitors to Maldives

Allied Insurance has introduced a Covid-19 insurance policy focusing on travellers visiting the Maldives.

In a joint press conference by Allied Insurance and the tourism ministry Wednesday afternoon, tourism minister Dr Abdulla Mausoom launched the insurance plan.

The policy consists of two options — Allied Inbound and Allied Inbound Plus — that cover charges for services like medical treatment, isolation facility, emergency medical transportation and interment which may follow a positive diagnosis for Covid-19 during a tourist’s stay in the Maldives.

The plan only includes isolation centres designated by the Maldivian Health Protection Agency (HPA).

Tourists who wish to get the plan must apply online before their arrival. Irrespective of their age, any foreigner entering the country on tourist visa will be eligible for the plan.

Allied Insurance said the policy was designed to make it affordable for tourists. The rates are currently the lowest rates in the region, it added.

“By the launch of this policy, Allied Insurance company hopes to cut down further boundaries faced by businesses in the tourism industry and to provide a safe operational environment for their businesses and the society further increasing job opportunities in this industry,” Managing Director Mohamed Shafaz said.

The Maldives reopened its borders to visitors on July 15.

With the border reopening, 30-day free on-arrival visa is issued to all tourists with a confirmed booking for a stay at any registered tourist facility in the country.

There is no mandatory quarantine or testing on arrival, but tourists have to complete an online health declaration form and provide a negative PCR test result taken at least 72 hours prior to their departure.

Visitors with symptoms of the Covid-19 respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus or those travelling with someone who has similar symptoms are also tested at their own expense.