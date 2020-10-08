MMPRC resumes fam trips under new ‘Rediscover Maldives’ theme, hosts Indian media team

Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC) has resumed familiarisation trips from major source markets to Maldives, under a new theme, “Rediscover Maldives …the Sunny Side

of Life.”

The familiarisation trips were suspended earlier this year after borders were closed and travel restrictions imposed in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The aim of the fam trip series is to showcase Maldives as the ideal holiday destination with its stringent Covid-19 measures in place,” MMPRC said, in a statement.

“Further, to deliver those important messages through the trusted sources from key markets and position Maldives as safe destinations due to the measures imposed.”

As MMPRC has started major marketing and promotional activities in various markets under the Rediscover Maldives tagline, the fam trips will now be conducted under the same theme.

Participants of the first media fam trip conducted under the new theme arrived from India on Wednesday. MMPRC welcomed five journalists from major well-known publications in India.

The media team will feature their experiences and discoveries of Maldives in publications such as The pioneer, Tripodo, Times Travel (TOI), Hindustan Times and Conde Nast India.

They will spend their six night-stay in Maldives at Kandima Maldives and Heritance Aarah, experiencing activities such as signature cuisines, wellness activities, snorkelling and sunset cruises.

“‘Rediscover Maldives… the Sunny Side of Life’ aims to strengthen the market presence and welcome back tourists once again, to relive beautiful moments in the archipelago,” the statement read.

“It further highlights the geographical beauty of the Maldives and aims to focus on the isolated nature of Maldives which provides an ideal environment and a safe haven for tourists, during these uncertain times.”

With the recent “air bubble” initiation between Indian and Maldives, tourists are able to visit Maldives more frequently now.

MMPRC has increased its marketing efforts in the India to increase tourist arrivals from the Maldives’ closest neighbour.

Campaigns with Wedding Sutra targeting honeymoon segments, as well as radio campaigns commenced in India this month. Additionally, MMPRC participated in SATTE GenX virtual exhibition last week.

MMPRC is currently conducting major marketing activities in key markets such as a global campaign with CNN, integrated webinar sessions in china, a campaign with FVW in German speaking markets, and a campaign with Travel weekly targeting the UK market.