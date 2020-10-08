St. Regis Maldives recognised with prestigious Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Award

The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort has been awarded in the Condé Nast Traveler’s 2020 Readers’ Choice Award.

In the Top 30 Indian Ocean Resorts category, The St. Regis Maldives was awarded 15th place.

“This recognition is a testament to the team’s exemplary commitment to not only provide intuitive, luxury service, but to personally connect with each guest making their stay truly unforgettable in the exquisite setting at the finest address in the Maldives,” General Manager Vincent Pauchon said.

More than 715,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers submitted an incredible number of responses rating their travel experiences across the globe.

“The results of this year’s survey, conducted at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, are a testament to the lasting power of a meaningful travel experience,” Jesse Ashlock, US Editor of Condé Nast Traveler, said.

“The winners represent the best of the best for our audience and offer plenty of trip-planning inspiration for all the adventures we can’t wait to have next.”

The Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry.

The highly-anticipated reopening of the Vommuli Island resort on October 1 welcomed guests back to the finest address in the Maldives where a rarefied sense of privacy and unforgettable moments have been anchored by redefined cleaning and health measures to ensure the safest environment for guests and associates.

In addition, the resort enriched its bespoke private dining with new, imaginative experiences offering guests greater optionality for those remarkable moments on Vommuli Island, from an opulent starlight dinner set along the shoreline to an unparalleled toes-in-the-sand cinema and dining experience and more.

The St. Regis Maldives immerses travellers into the destination’s idyllic, natural environment, elevated by the finest expression of luxury that promises nonpareil relaxation and extraordinary moments.

Set on more than 22-acres, the resort’s 77 transcendent villas scattered through the island each offer a plunge pool and private entrance for an unparalleled degree of seclusion and privacy.

The premium two- and three-bedroom villas — including the famed John Jacob Astor Estate, the largest overwater villa in the Maldives — are perfectly poised for families and groups looking for a destination retreat to escape to.

In accordance with the Maldivian government’s guidelines, guests are required to complete a travel declaration and contact tracing form prior to checking-in and the property will require temperature screenings for all associates, guests and visitors arriving to the island.

For further ease, guests will receive a Covid-19 test administered by the property’s on-site doctor 72 hours prior to departure.

For more information and reservations, please contact via reservations.vommuli@stregis.com.