Hard Rock Hotel Maldives named among top Indian Ocean resorts at Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards

Condé Nast Traveler has announced the results of its annual Readers’ Choice Awards, with Hard Rock Hotel Maldives recognised among the top Indian Ocean resorts.

More than 715,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers submitted an incredible number of responses rating their travel experiences across the globe.

“The results of this year’s survey, conducted at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, are a testament to the lasting power of a meaningful travel experience,” Jesse Ashlock, US Editor of Condé Nast Traveler, said.

“The winners represent the best of the best for our audience and offer plenty of trip-planning inspiration for all the adventures we can’t wait to have next.”

The Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry. The full list of winners can be found here.

“It’s a tremendous honor to be recognized by Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards” Tolga Unan, General Manager of Hard Rock Hotel Maldives, said.

“The authentic experiences we deliver by way of creating a unique bond between our guests and the staff – or as we call them here ‘our band members’ creates a particular vibe that makes it an experience that rock.”

The Hard Rock Hotel is part of Crossroads Maldives, Indian Ocean’s first and only integrated leisure destination.

Crossroads encompasses nine idyllic islands fringing the Emboodhoo Lagoon in the South Male Atoll, three of which have been used as the first phase of the project.

Phase one of the integrated development opened in late 2019, and features two lifestyle hotels, SAii Lagoon Maldives and Hard Rock Hotel Maldives, both of which have direct access to extensive facilities at The Marina @ Crossroads, an 800-metre lifestyle area and beach walk featuring retail, entertainment and dining outlets.

The facilities include a 30-berth marina, the Junior Beach Club and Camp, the Crossroads Event Hall, Maldives Discovery Centre and Marine Discovery Centre – the project’s environmental and educational hub.

SAii Lagoon Maldives is aimed at light-hearted couples, families and groups of fun-seeking friends. Each room, suite and villa – including overwater rooms and pool villas – blends contemporary design with natural textures and driftwood décor, while its unique culinary concepts include Miss Olive Oyl, the vibrant Mediterranean seafood grill and bar, and Mr Tomyam, which serves Thai-inspired cuisine with an open kitchen and outdoor decks.

Hard Rock Hotel Maldives is an upbeat international resort that showcases the spirit of this famous music-themed brand. The 178 rooms, suites and villas, including overwater pool villas, are complemented by signature amenities for all ages, such as the Hard Rock Cafe, Body Rock fitness centre, Rock Spa, Rock Shop, and eclectic dining and entertainment experiences.

Crafted from tales of the past and designed to inspire the present, Crossroads Maldives is the next chapter in the story of one of the world’s most amazing destinations.