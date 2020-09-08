Soneva appoints Four PR & Marketing to promote villa ownership programme

Luxury travel and lifestyle brand Soneva has appointed Four PR & Marketing as its retained agency to promote the brand’s Maldives villa ownership model globally.

Handling the global PR strategy, the UK-based agency will work closely with the Area Director of Soneva Villa Ownership Roz Colthart to promote the prestigious brand’s offering of sustainable private villas available to purchase.

Four PR & Marketing will execute a global consumer and trade campaign, celebrating a key milestone in the evolution of the brand, with a focus on markets including the UK, USA, Middle East and Asia.

“We are incredibly excited to be working with Soneva on a global scale for this project. With the world working from home due to the pandemic, Soneva’s Villa ownership option is certain to spark the interest of media and we’re looking forward to showcasing their world-class real estate offering,” Pamela Badham, Managing Director at Four PR & Marketing, said.

The Soneva Villa Ownership programme is the first and one of few such programme that allows clients to own a luxury villa in the Maldives.

The programme is particularly appealing to those who frequently holiday in Maldives. The villas are designed and built according to the needs of the owners and, once built, are looked after by the Soneva management team. When owners are not holidaying in their villas, they can opt to rent them out by joining Soneva’s Villa Rental Programme.

Soneva currently runs two resorts in the Maldives, Soneva Fushi and Soneva Jani, and luxury yacht, Soneva in Aqua. The world-leading luxury resort operator also operates Soneva Kiri resort in Thailand.

Soneva Fushi inspires the imagination with 63 spacious beachfront villas, ranging in size from one- to nine-bedrooms, hidden among dense foliage and located within the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve.

Watch classic movies at the resort’s outdoor Cinema Paradiso. Choose from nine different dining options, five hundred wines and 11 types of pillow. Unwind at the on-site Six Senses Spa. Nature’s resources are transformed into art at the Glass Studio, while The Den gives children the freedom to live their island dream. Glorious days are spent star-gazing at the Observatory, sampling organic delicacies and exploring the coral reef.

Inspired by a word that means ‘wisdom’ in Sanskrit, Soneva Jani is located on a collection of five islands, and a beautiful, 5.6km lagoon.

The resort currently comprises 24 overwater villas and three island villas, with additional villas to be built in Chapter 2. Each Water Villa opens to its own stretch of sparkling lagoon and is complete with a private pool and a retractable roof to stargaze from the master bedroom, while many villas also have slides from the top deck into the water below.

Explore the glimmering galaxies from the resort’s state-of-the-art observatory or spend time indulging in a range of activities including water sports, scuba diving, wellness therapies, dolphin cruises and bicycling along the island’s many trails.