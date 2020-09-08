Maldives restarts e-learning course for tour operators in Russia, CIS countries

Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC) has relaunched an e-learning platform with Profi + Travel for tour operators in Russia and the CIS region.

The platform was initially launched in February but was later suspended due to the Covid-19 situation.

The initiative aims to encourage tour operators in Russia and the CIS Region to further increase bookings to the Maldives. The platform is tailored to explain all the details about the Maldives and assist tour operators to choose the best travel option for their customers.

More than 2,000 tour operators from Russia and the CIS region are set to be trained through this platform.

The e-learning platform will provide information about the Maldives’ tourism products, as well as showcase tourist attractions, historical sites, culture and more for tour operators.

At the end of the course, participants who successfully prove their knowledge will be awarded a certificate. They will also be part of a loyalty programme in which the tour operators with the highest number of bookings will be awarded holidays sponsored by Furaveri Maldives, Paradise Island Resort, and Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives .

Profi + Travel is a Russian company which has over 20 years of experience in conducting similar B2B campaigns. Profi + Travel creates unique content that helps travel companies to increase their sales, provide expert analysis of the market trends and organise online fairs and workshops with complex educational training on different destinations.

Russia has been a traditionally strong market for the Maldives.

The year began with the market ranking as the fourth biggest source market to the Maldives, with 29.6 per cent increase in arrivals compared to January 2019. It is currently ranked among the top 10 countries in terms of arrivals following the Maldives’ border reopening in July.

Arrivals are expected to increase after the resumption of flights between Russia and Maldives on September 10.