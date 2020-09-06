Crossroads Maldives strengthens presence in Gulf market

Crossroads Maldives, Indian Ocean’s first and only multi island, integrated leisure destination, and its award-winning resorts — SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton, and Hard Rock Hotel Maldives — reopened its doors to guests in July.

With a focus on developing its regional business, Crossroads Maldives, along with Hard Rock Hotel Maldives and SAii Lagoon Maldives, will work with Tiri Consultancy to bring these unrivalled properties to the travel trade community in the Gulf region.

“These properties are absolutely perfect for the GCC market,” Nour Aridi, Managing Director of Tiri Consultancy, said.

“These are two properties which will suit GCC travellers both in terms of accommodation and activities with travellers having the option to eat in various restaurants and enjoy shopping as well as the idyllic Maldivian experience, I am extremely excited to start working with the properties to develop the GCC market.”

Crossroads Maldives encompasses nine idyllic islands fringing the Emboodhoo Lagoon in the South Male Atoll, three of which have been used as the first phase of the project.

Phase one of the integrated development opened in late 2019, and features two lifestyle hotels, SAii Lagoon Maldives and Hard Rock Hotel Maldives, both of which have direct access to extensive facilities at The Marina @ Crossroads, an 800-metre lifestyle area and beach walk featuring retail, entertainment and dining outlets.

The facilities include a 30-berth marina, the Junior Beach Club and Camp, the Crossroads Event Hall, Maldives Discovery Centre and Marine Discovery Centre – the project’s environmental and educational hub.

“We are delighted to be working with Tiri Consultancy to target this market for Crossroads Maldives, which houses both Hard Rock Hotel Maldives and SAii Lagoon Maldives,” Audra Arul, Cluster Director of Sales and Marketing at SAii Lagoon Maldives and Hard Rock Hotel Maldives, said.

“We believe we have an excellent proposition to attract guests from the GCC and we are very much looking forward to working with the GCC trade through Tiri Consultancy to deliver growth from the region.”

SAii Lagoon Maldives is aimed at light-hearted couples, families and groups of fun-seeking friends. Each room, suite and villa – including overwater rooms and pool villas – blends contemporary design with natural textures and driftwood décor, while its unique culinary concepts include Miss Olive Oyl, the vibrant Mediterranean seafood grill and bar, and Mr Tomyam, which serves Thai-inspired cuisine with an open kitchen and outdoor decks.

Hard Rock Hotel Maldives is an upbeat international resort that showcases the spirit of this famous music-themed brand. The 178 rooms, suites and villas, including overwater pool villas, are complemented by signature amenities for all ages, such as the Hard Rock Cafe, Body Rock fitness centre, Rock Spa, Rock Shop, and eclectic dining and entertainment experiences.

Crafted from tales of the past and designed to inspire the present, Crossroads Maldives is the next chapter in the story of one of the world’s most amazing destinations.