Waldorf Astoria Maldives celebrates top accolades in Travel + Leisure’s 2020 World’s Best Awards

Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi celebrates its recognition in the coveted annual Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards list.

Anchored in the timeless heritage of Hilton’s iconic luxury brand Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, the 119 all-pool-villa resort paradise came in at a resounding third place among the Top 15 Resort Hotels in Asia and fifth among the Top 100 Hotels in the World.

“Having just celebrated its first year since opening in July last year, we are truly delighted to see the positive impression Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi has left on our guests, which is testament through these outstanding accolades the resort received,” Paul Hutton, Vice president of operations for South East Asia at Hilton, said.

“As the island opened to guests once again from August, I have every confidence the team will continue to deliver the unparalleled level of hospitality and service that will position the resort at the top of mind for discerning travellers to the Maldives.”

In addition to the awards picked up by Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi, the Waldorf Astoria brand has also been recognised as one of the Top 25 Hotel Brands in the World, coming in alongside other luxury brand stalwarts.

“I’m incredibly proud of the team at Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi and their relentless commitment in delivering on Waldorf Astoria’s brand ethos, inviting our guests to Live Unforgettable – where every single element of the experience contributes to authentic moments that become unforgettable memories,” Nils- Arne Schroeder, Vice President of Luxury and Lifestyle for Asia Pacific at Hilton, said.

“In the months and years ahead, the Waldorf Astoria brand will continue to deliver on our legacy of anticipatory service with unwavering attention to detail, satisfying our guests’ every desire and evolving along with their changing needs and preferences.”

Situated in one of the most beautiful, sought-after locations in the world, the award-winning Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi offers guests unparalleled, bespoke service and unforgettable experiences.

Set in a tropical paradise, the resort features 119 all-pool Beach, Reef and Overwater villas across three interlinking islands.

Guests can select from 10 indulgent dining venues such as The Ledge, which was created by Dave Pynt, the culinary mastermind behind Singapore’s Michelin-starred Burnt Ends restaurant, and features elevated barbecue that can be savoured against the stunning backdrop of the Indian Ocean.

Discerning guests can also dine among the treetops at Terra while enjoying spectacular views of the ocean and horizon, or bask in the magnificent sunset at Amber, the resort’s signature bar.

The endless list of experiences and activities ensures that all generations are catered for. Should they choose to, the option to unwind in one of 10 luxurious spa treatment villas within a blissful botanical sanctuary, explore the ocean’s incredible marine life or traverse the island’s dazzling white sand beaches by bicycle or on foot are all at their fingertips.

“Being one of the latest additions to the Maldives, it is truly an honor to be named amongst the top resorts in Asia and the world. We could not have achieved this without the dedication and hard work of all our team members, and the recognition by our guests is an encouragement for us to keep delivering exceptional service for all who enter our resort paradise,” Etienne Dalancon, General Manager at Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi, said.

Now in its 25th year, the Travel + Leisure’s Awards programme celebrates the ultimate in hospitality and travel, recognising the world’s finest providers of luxury-travel experiences, from the most impressive hotels, destinations, cities and more.

The results are drawn from Travel + Leisure’s exceptionally well-travelled readers, and award winners can take pride in a title that is recognised and respected by holidaymakers and tourism-industry insiders alike.