Reconnect to what matters most at Baros Maldives

The legendary Maldivian island resort of Baros invites guests to reconnect and experience the essence of island life and the simplicity of enjoying time with a partner, family or friends.

Because recent events have not been easy on everyone, and life has changed for many reasons, Baros is offering an opportunity for guests to reconnect with what matters most. Baros invites guests to rediscover the essentials of spending quality time together in the freedom of a secluded island atmosphere.

Unique activities for couples, families or just a small group of friends, have been created to promote the value of spending cherished time together and enjoy blissful relaxation for body and mind. Tailor made itineraries promise a touch of adventure as well as learning experiences to give guests a chance to take home more than just a holiday memory.

Baros aims to promote holidays of fulfilment benefitting guests as well as the local community. The concept is for guests to learn about island remedies and skills, such as how Maldivians managed to live well on remote tropical islands before modern conveniences like electricity and cyber communications were introduced.

Guests can opt to observe, or even try themselves, activities such as the Ocean-to-Table BBQ dinner on a deserted sandbank.

For this, fish has to be caught and prepared the old fashioned way, before being grilled on an open fire in the style of island castaways. Maldivians will demonstrate local survival skills, like how to open a coconut, cook over a fire of dried palm leaves and driftwood and how to forage for food. They will explain about local plants and island herbs.

As well as getting back to nature through this new packaged experience, guests will have plenty of time to reconnect with each other and create amazing memories during excursions throughout the atoll. Guests can explore the beautiful and ever-fascinating underwater world around Baros, which has some of the world’s most famous spots to dive and snorkel.

Only the third resort to open in the Maldives (1973) and the first dive centre to open in the archipelago (1979), Baros is situated in the central southern part of North Male Atoll, just 25 minutes by speedboat from the Maldives main Velana International Airport. It is surrounded by a beautiful house reef, only 15 to 30 metres from the shore, alive with colours, fish, turtles, rays and coral.

With beach villas of classic elegance set in lush vegetation and secluded water villas, many of which come with private pools, Baros is one of the most romantic resorts in the Maldives, the perfect honeymoon getaway. Inspired by Maldivian traditions of heartfelt hospitality, Baros is a tropical island dream come true with fine cuisine and drinks served at three gourmet class restaurants, two bars, and a cigar and shisha lounge.

The spa at Baros is located in a beautiful, lush tropical garden where serenity saturates the atmosphere, and is accessed by over-water stepping stones. It is a tranquil haven where complete well-being in body, mind and soul is made possible.

The well-forged identity of Baros has been consistently enhanced and refined during its 47 years of hospitality.

This bijou island is designed with a cosy and intimate concept that ensures a blissful time in elegance and harmony for couples, honeymooners, or guests celebrating meaningful bonds with loved ones. A renewal of vows ceremony on the beach, a sunset cruise by the island’s exclusive traditional dhoni Nooma, private dining on a sandbank or on the Piano Deck set in the island’s lagoon, are some of the romantic experiences at Baros for couples to enjoy.

Baros Maldives will be reopening its doors to guests on October 1. For bookings and further information, please email Baros Maldives directly at reservations@baros.com or call +960 6642672. Alternatively, you can visit www.baros.com.