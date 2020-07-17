Featured Local News

Marriott Business Council Maldives makes food donation to local police

20 views July 17, 2020

Despite the challenges posed by the global coronavirus pandemic, giving continues at Marriott International.

The Marriott Worldwide Business Council Maldives recently delivered over 500 breakfast snack packs to the local police in support of their heroic efforts at the frontlines of fighting the outbreak.

“With the ease of movement restrictions in [capital] Male, the council hopes to replicate these small gestures to other emergency departments as well,” the council said, in a video message posted on Facebook.

Marriott’s Worldwide Business Councils enhance the company’s reputation through community engagement initiatives and raise the company’s profile in individual markets. They are uniquely positioned to drive Marriott’s commitment to social responsibility and support the neighbourhoods and cities where their associates live and work.

Marriott has five resorts in Maldives and two in the pipeline.

Brands already present in the Indian Ocean tourist paradise include St. Regis Hotels & Resorts (The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort), W Hotels (W Maldives), Sheraton Hotels & Resorts (Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa), Westin Hotels & Resorts (The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort), and JW Marriott (JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa).

The world’s largest hotel company is also preparing for the debut of its flagship luxury brand, The Ritz-Carlton, and design-focused Le Méridien brand in the Maldives.

Facebook Comments
Tags

Related Articles

Amilla Maldives partners with Manta Air for stylish guest transfers
From sound healing to blue hole diving: Vakkaru Maldives’ new Vakkare concept promises utmost guest care
Maldives ‘rediscovered’ at PATA Dream to Travel festival
Maldives offers rent relief for airport spaces to boost virus-hit tourism, aviation
IMF chief warns global economy ‘not out of the woods,’ dangers lurk
China’s economy rebounds after steep slump, weak demand, U.S. tensions raise risks

© 2018. All Rights Reserved by Maldives Promotion House