Marriott Business Council Maldives makes food donation to local police

Despite the challenges posed by the global coronavirus pandemic, giving continues at Marriott International.

The Marriott Worldwide Business Council Maldives recently delivered over 500 breakfast snack packs to the local police in support of their heroic efforts at the frontlines of fighting the outbreak.

“With the ease of movement restrictions in [capital] Male, the council hopes to replicate these small gestures to other emergency departments as well,” the council said, in a video message posted on Facebook.

Marriott’s Worldwide Business Councils enhance the company’s reputation through community engagement initiatives and raise the company’s profile in individual markets. They are uniquely positioned to drive Marriott’s commitment to social responsibility and support the neighbourhoods and cities where their associates live and work.

Marriott has five resorts in Maldives and two in the pipeline.

Brands already present in the Indian Ocean tourist paradise include St. Regis Hotels & Resorts (The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort), W Hotels (W Maldives), Sheraton Hotels & Resorts (Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa), Westin Hotels & Resorts (The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort), and JW Marriott (JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa).

The world’s largest hotel company is also preparing for the debut of its flagship luxury brand, The Ritz-Carlton, and design-focused Le Méridien brand in the Maldives.