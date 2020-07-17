Amilla Maldives partners with Manta Air for stylish guest transfers

Amilla Maldives Resort and Residences has announced a new partnership with game changing local airline Manta Air.

The luxury resort in Baa atoll is preparing to reopen from October after the temporary hiatus due to the pandemic. Guests travelling to Amilla will now be arriving in style on board Manta Air’s sleek fleet of blue and white seaplanes.

Manta Air is the Maldives’ newest seaplane and domestic aircraft operator and has already carved out a fine reputation for reliability and warm Maldivian hospitality.

The Amilla team jumped at the chance to work with an enterprise that shares the same ethos as their resort.

Manta Air’s aircraft offer customised seats to provide optimum comfort and legroom for everyone on board. The planes feature distinctive white, vermillion and turquoise livery, with a manta emblem on the tail.

It seems very apt for Amilla Maldives to be working with a company named after the Maldives’ magnificent manta rays, since Amilla is blessed to be located in a famous manta ray hub: the Baa Atoll UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve.

In fact, manta ray season is just kicking off in Baa atoll and private guests arriving over the next few months before the official reopening for self-contained stays stand a good chance of being able to spot some of these magnificent creatures gliding through the water at cleaning stations and other manta ray haunts.

Amilla’s snorkelling and diving guides know all the best places to search for them and can’t wait to share their knowledge with returning guests. Scuba divers can find out essential new information on Amilla’s new Covid-19 diving guidelines here.

Both Manta Air and Amilla will be operating with coronavirus health and safety protocols in mind as international guests return to the Maldives this month. They have implemented rigorous Covid-19 prevention plans for the peace of mind of all guests.

During the temporary closure of the resort, the islanders have been busy improving facilities and making many new enhancements too. They are thrilled to be welcoming guests once more to Amilla’s powder-soft white sand shores and unveiling to them all the #AmillaReborn innovations including a new sunset bar and organic garden.

Located just 30 minutes by seaplane from Velana International Airport, Amilla Fushi offers a choice of 59 Houses that sit gracefully over crystal clear waters, nestle among lush tree tops or hug the shores of pristine white sand; plus eight spectacular four- to eight-bedroom Beach Residences ideally suited to large families, groups of friends and VVIPs seeking the ultimate in space and privacy.

Amilla’s innovative restaurants range from the diverse, informal foodie hub Baazaar to the relaxed yet sophisticated overwater dining at the signature Feeling Koi. Guests can even drop in to gourmet café and deli The Emperor General Store or The Wine Shop & Cellar Door to treat themselves to lighter snacks, a favourite bottle or a gourmet selection of artisanal cheeses.

With an unrivalled range of purpose-designed multi-bedroom accommodation options, and an exciting, inspiring and active Kids’ Club The Sultan’s Village, Amilla has put the Maldives on the map as a destination not just for couples, but for families and friends.

For more information, please email stay@amilla.mv.