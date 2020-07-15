Manta Air resumes tourist flights

Manta Air on Wednesday resumed tourist flights to Baa and Dhaalu atolls using Twin Otter seaplanes.

Moments after the Maldives reopened its borders Wednesday morning, Manta Air completed its first post-lockdown tourist flights.

“We are excited to be restarting tourist flights once again and flying our passengers to their tropical destinations,” chief executive Mohamed Khaleel was quoted in a statement, as saying.

“Our promise to everyone is that we will keep on providing the same high level of service expected with an enjoyable hop across the blue while you enjoy the best of what the Manta has to offer.”

Manta Air has enhanced its safety standards in accordance with the ‘new normal’ guidelines for air travel, ensuring a comfortable and safe experience.

In addition to the regular tourist flights, Manta Air will continue to support on-demand charter requirements for both turboprop and Twin Otter aircraft.

The airline will also continue to operate its seaplane service for locals to maintain domestic transfer connectivity within the atolls.

“We are excited again to make travel enjoyable and effortless to all travelling in the Maldives. So let’s sit back and relax once again as we cruise you to your tropical destinations,” Khaleel said.

Before the coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc on the global and domestic aviation industry, Manta Air utilised three ATR 72-600 aircraft to operate scheduled flights to Dhaalu Airport, located on the island of Kudahuvadhoo in Dhaalu atoll, Dharavandhoo Airport, located on the island of Dharavandhoo in Baa atoll, and Kooddoo Airport, located on the island of Kooddoo in Gaafu Alif atoll, from the main Velana International Airport.

In November, the game-changing airline also launched the first scheduled seaplane service in the Maldives, bringing another revolutionary experience to the skies of Maldives. The airline brought in six DHC-6 Twin Otter aircraft for its seaplane service.

However, Manta Air was forced to suspend all scheduled flight operations at the end of March.