Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives introduces special offer for locals, expats

Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives has introduced a special offer for locals and foreigners working in the Maldives.

The offer, available from now to December 20, enables Maldivians and foreigners holding valid work visa to stay in a Lagoon Water Villa for $310 per night.

Other benefits offered include:

Thirty per cent discount at all restaurants

Thirty per cent discount at the spa (excluding promotions and signature treatments)

Complimentary return speedboat transfer

Complimentary snorkelling equipment

Complimentary access to Beach Club and Kids Club

Free birthday cake (for those celebrating birthdays)

Kids below 12 years stay for free on Bed & Breakfast basis

Located in North Male Atoll, a mere 20 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, Grand Park Kodhipparu has been designed by the world-renowned Hirsch Bedner Associates to deliver an experience that is as luxurious as it is at one with its incredible natural surroundings.

A total of 120 idyllic beachfront and overwater villas, including 65 with their own private pools, along with a large infinity pool overlooking the vistas of the Indian Ocean, stellar culinary experiences in three dining outlets, an award-winning spa, a fully equipped dive and watersports centre, a recreation beach club and a kids club provide guests with everything they could possibly need for their dream getaway.

Grand Park Kodhipparu exudes rustic charm with its bespoke furniture and decorative accents that have been inspired by local crafts, raw wood, tropical architectural elements.

Warm hues accentuate the resort’s public spaces: an open lobby that looks out onto the vast ocean, a spacious pool bar that exudes tropical chic with its sunken bar in a stunning beachfront location, and the main dining restaurant that weaves the comfort and luxury of the resort into the beauty of its surroundings.

In an area famous all over the world for its thriving coral and marine life, the island’s breathtaking landscape offers mesmerising views, powdery white sand beaches, a magnificent lagoon, and uninterrupted views of the tranquil ocean.

Delivering the perfect escape, Grand Park Kodhipparu is a place where time slows down and guests can embrace the serene beauty of the Maldives, in the ultimate luxury of relaxation and peace.

Escape to this tranquil, relaxed beach resort and discover a safe paradise at ease. An affordable luxury resort in the Maldives where unforgettable experiences await you while you make moments in time.

To book your stay, please contact the resort’s reservations team via rsvn.gpkd@parkhotelgroup.com.