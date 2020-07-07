Malaysian pharmacist wins Summer Island Maldives’ frontline health workers holiday giveaway

A Malaysian pharmacist has won a holiday giveaway by Kaimoo Resorts & Hotels to recognise the heroic work done by frontline healthcare professionals around the world during the coronavirus pandemic.

Tang San San won the all-expenses-paid, two-week holiday to Summer Island Maldives, the prize the resort was giving out for people working on the frontlines of the fight against the coronavirus.

Tang San San was chosen as the winner at random after being nominated by her friend on Instagram.

Originally from Selangor, Tang San San works as a pharmacist in Kuala Lumpur.

Kaimoo Resorts & Hotels, Summer Island’s parent company, announced the prize in July, as a token of appreciation for people who put their lives at risk in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

Frontline workers from around the world were eligible to apply for or be nominated by friends. To apply or nominate a person, Instagram users had to follow Summer Island Maldives and tag the person they wanted nominate.

Tang San San was chosen from over 1,300 people who applied or were nominated.

The prize includes:

Two weeks’ accommodation in a Water Villa for two adults at Summer Island Maldives

International flights

Return transfer to resort

All-inclusive meals and drinks

Two spa treatments

Special beach dinner

Sandbank excursion

Sunset cruise

Selected watersports activities

“I would like to thank Summer Island Maldives and Kaimoo group for this amazing surprise. I was over the over the moon when I found out that I had won this amazing giveaway. It will be my first time going to the Maldives and I am really excited,” Tang San San said, after learning that she had won the holiday.

Summer Island Maldives, a four-star plus resort in North Male Atoll, prides itself on offering guests an authentically Maldivian, barefoot slice of paradise. One of the Maldives’ first resorts, and wholly Maldivian-owned, the resort boasts fresh and zesty rooms, overwater spa, international restaurants, a rustic beach bar, a dive centre and water sports centre.