Soneva Fushi to open first overwater villas in Aug, Sept

Soneva has announced the much anticipated opening of Soneva Fushi’s first ever overwater villas in August and September — in time for the return of international tourism to the Maldives after the coronavirus pandemic.

Soneva Fushi’s new One-Bedroom Water Retreats are scheduled to be ready by August 1, while the Two-Bedroom Water Retreats will be ready on September 1, marking the start of a remarkable new chapter for this iconic Maldivian resort.

Accessed via a gently curving jetty near Dolphin Beach, at the opposite end of the island to Out of the Blue dining destination, the Water Retreats have been designed to ensure the utmost privacy for guests, as well as to make the most of the picture-perfect ocean vistas.

Both the 584 sqm (6,286 sqft) One-Bedroom Water Retreat with Slide, and the 857 sqm (9,224 sqft) Two-Bedroom Water Retreat with Slide come with their own private pool, as well as a curving slide that plunges directly into the Indian Ocean.

With a choice of either sunrise or sunset views, the villas feature a large al fresco deck, which includes plush sun loungers, a sunken seating area and catamaran nets over the ocean.

Both villa types feature an expansive upper level with a dining sala and day bed, as well as Soneva’s signature outdoor water garden bathroom with direct access to the sea – ideal for guests looking to shower off after a dip in the balmy waters, or for a relaxing bath under the stars.

The design and choice of location of the Water Retreats followed a comprehensive environmental assessment within the resort to ensure that the Baa atoll’s terrestrial and marine ecosystems remained unharmed by construction activity and the subsequent use and maintenance of the villas.

Improvements to the design and construction of the Soneva Fushi Water Retreats include:

Architectural energy-saving measures: extended overhangs, double roofs, improved thermal insulation on the ceilings, redesigned doors and windows to reduce losses.

MEP energy-saving measures: air conditioning with a heat recovery system for the production of hot water.

Increased resilience against weather changes: upgraded selection of sustainable timber materials beyond the prescription of the most stringent standards; the timber has been treated with the appropriate sealants; redesigned doors and windows; redesigned bracings and below ground floor structures.

Redesigned retractable roof that uses aluminium frames instead of steel. The aluminium frames ensure they do not warp in the heat and the mechanism moves silently.

The ground floor level has been raised higher above the waves which will make the villas quieter.

Upcycling styrofoam as a wall thermal insulator.

State-of-the-art technology: lighting system by PLH Italia, variable refrigerant flow air conditioners that have a heat recovery system.

Sewage treated through naturally sustainable systems, inside Biolytix BioPods, where tiger worms feed on the waste exactly as they would in nature.

The jetty deck planks have been installed along the traffic direction to reduce noise from buggies and bicycles.

Bigger and wider privacy walls.

Soneva currently runs two resorts in the Maldives, Soneva Fushi and Soneva Jani, and luxury yacht, Soneva in Aqua. The world-leading luxury resort operator also operates Soneva Kiri resort in Thailand.

Soneva Fushi inspires the imagination with 63 spacious beachfront villas, ranging in size from one- to nine-bedrooms, hidden among dense foliage and located within the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve.

Watch classic movies at the resort’s outdoor Cinema Paradiso. Choose from nine different dining options, five hundred wines and 11 types of pillow. Unwind at the on-site Six Senses Spa. Nature’s resources are transformed into art at the Glass Studio, while The Den gives children the freedom to live their island dream. Glorious days are spent star-gazing at the Observatory, sampling organic delicacies and exploring the coral reef.

Inspired by a word that means ‘wisdom’ in Sanskrit, Soneva Jani is located on a collection of five islands, and a beautiful, 5.6km lagoon.

The resort currently comprises 24 overwater villas and three island villas, with additional villas to be built in Chapter 2. Each Water Villa opens to its own stretch of sparkling lagoon and is complete with a private pool and a retractable roof to stargaze from the master bedroom, while many villas also have slides from the top deck into the water below.

Explore the glimmering galaxies from the resort’s state-of-the-art observatory or spend time indulging in a range of activities including water sports, scuba diving, wellness therapies, dolphin cruises and bicycling along the island’s many trails.