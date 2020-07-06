Anantara Kihavah Maldives continues quest for excellence with more global awards

Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas has been awarded two globally-renowned awards adding to its collection of top awards amassed since the resort’s opening in 2011.

Anantara Kihavah received the title of ‘Favourite Beach Hotel (International)’, by the readers of Condé Nast Traveller Middle East in its annual Readers’ Choice Awards, the premier travel industry awards in the Gulf region.

The online poll invited readers to vote for their favourite travel experiences across several categories.

This year’s win bears testament to the pristine beach conditions of the resort’s private island location in the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa atoll, married with the multitude of resort facilities designed for the ideal beach vacation.

Having launched newly refurbished two, three and four-bedroom beach pool residences at the start of this year, the resort is also home to SEA, the underwater restaurant, as well as the most powerful observatory in the Maldives, offering guests spectacular views of the night sky.

For the fifth-consecutive year, Anantara Kihavah’s acclaimed underwater dining experience, Sea Restaurant & Wine Cellar received the prestigious ‘Best of Award of Excellence’ from Wine Spectator, the world’s leading influential wine publication.

Wine lists are awarded based on displaying an “excellent breath across multiple wine-growing regions and/or significant vertical depth of top producers, along with superior presentation.”

This recognition demonstrates the restaurant’s continuous and consistent approach hailing from 2013, when Sea first received the ‘Award of Excellence’.

As the world’s first underwater cellar housing over 450 labels and vintage treasures dating from the 17th century, this accolade is an affirmation of the restaurant’s commitment to creating a carefully curated wine programme for connoisseurs.

