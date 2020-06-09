Vakkaru Maldives appoints Janice Tan as sales and marketing director

Vakkaru Maldives has appointed Janice Tan as its new Director of Sales and Marketing.

Commencing at the Mandarin Oriental in Thai capital Bangkok, Janice’s two-decade-long career in luxury hospitality has included stints in Beijing and Singapore but has most commonly included roles at several of the Maldives’ leading resorts. She arrives at Vakkaru Maldives with an innate understanding of what makes holidaying in this idyllic island nation so special.

A sales and marketing veteran, Janice brings a wealth of experience, vision and connections and will help to define the strategies that will ensure the resort is recognised as one of the world’s preeminent retreats.

In her previous leadership roles, Janice was instrumental in launching luxury resorts in the Maldives: Naladhu Private Island Maldives, during her tenure as Anantara Group’s Cluster Director of Public Relations; Velaa Private Island and Accor’s Raffles Maldives Meradhoo, where she served on both occasions as Director of Sales and Marketing. She was also Regional Director of Sales and Marketing for COMO Hotels and Resorts’ COMO Maalifushi and COMO Cocoa Island.

Raised by parents who worked in the airline industry, she has travelled extensively and lived in Switzerland, Italy, Greece, the US and France. She then indulged her love of gastronomy by studying at Le Cordon Bleu, Paris and working at the three-Michelin-starred Restaurant Georges Blanc.

Currently based both in Singapore and the Maldives, she enjoys practising Pilates, qigong movements, yoga and mindful meditation.

Her lifelong love of travel and residency in countries around the world will provide invaluable insights as the Maldives redefine its approach to tourism and hospitality in response to the changing consumer habits and preferences following the evolving global crisis.

“I am so excited to join the team at Vakkaru Maldives, a privately owned and managed resort where exceptional attention to detail and a passion for unsurpassed hospitality is integral to everything, and a commitment to ensuring loved ones can interact and reconnect in tranquillity underpins every service and interaction,” Janice was quoted in a statement, as saying.

With her vast experience in luxury hospitality, Janice will play a key role in spreading the word about what makes Vakkaru so stellar and securing its position as the top resort in this quintessential luxury holiday destination.

Set in Baa Atoll, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, and just 30 minutes by seaplane from Velana International Airport, Vakkaru Maldives offers an intimate slice of paradise with an enticing distillation of everything that makes this country so unique. With spectacular marine biodiversity, white-sand beaches, exemplary service and the truly world-class dining options, the resort is committed to creating timeless memories, effortlessly.