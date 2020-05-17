Patina Maldives appoints Nasrulla Adam as sales director

Patina Maldives, Fari Islands has appointed Nasrulla ‘Nasru’ Adam as the Director of Sales.

A veteran of Maldivian hospitality industry, Nasru will bring unwavering passion and creativity, coupled with over 17 years of experience in the industry to spearhead sales strategy in the lead up to the launch of Patina Maldives later this year.

Patina Maldives will be the first launch under Patina Hotels & Resorts, a new sophisticated lifestyle brand by Capella Hotel Group which was created for progressive travellers of a new generation.

Nasru joins the Patina Maldives from his role as Director of International Sales at Amilla Fushi, where he was responsible for overseeing all sales operations, and implementing key growth strategies, tactics and action plans for the innovative resort.

Prior to this, Nasru was the Director of Sales for Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi, where he built a strong network of business relationships with key industry members to develop commercial partnerships with.

He has previously held key sales positions at several leading luxury resorts in Maldives, including Sun Island Resort and Spa, Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas, Huvafen Fushi Maldives, and Niyama Private Island Maldives.

Nasru holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Hospitality and Tourism Management from Birmingham College of Food Tourism and Creative Studies.

Set to open in Q4 2020, Patina Maldives is designed by renowned Brazilian architect Marcio Kogan. The resort offers 90 beach and water villas, ranging from one to three bedrooms, all of which embody a harmony of sanctuary and stimulation. Accompanying the villas, the resort also offers 20 Fari Studios.

Located in the North Male Atoll, Fari Islands is home to island artistry — an elevated Maldivian destination that celebrates nature, craft and connection.

Patina Maldives is strategically situated on the island which forms the heart of the social destination: the Fari Marina is built around a vibrant Beach Club, with charming boutiques and a variety of handpicked, upscale food and drink options.

Guests of Patina Maldives will enjoy freedom of movement across the islands, which gives every guest the choice of privacy and seclusion or a vibrant social centre.

Fari Islands, home to the debut properties in Maldives by Capella Hotels & Resorts and The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, is developed by Singapore-based real estate developer Pontiac Land.

Pontiac kicked off the Fari Islands development project in 2017. The development is situated within the Rah Falhu Huraa lagoon in North Male Atoll.

Fari Islands is the second integrated tourism development in the Maldives. Thailand-based Singha Estate had in September opened the Crossroads Maldives lifestyle destination in Emboodhoo Lagoon, a mere 15-minute speedboat ride from Velana International Airport.