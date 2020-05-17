Murad Hassan returns to Villa Hotels to lead business development

Villa Hotels & Resorts has appointed Murad Hassan as its Director of Business Development.

Murad brings over 17 years of experience in the hospitality industry which has seen him hold key sales and marketing positions at Bandos Maldives, Maldives Tourism Promotion Board (now Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation), and mostly recently at Agoda.

During his career, especially in his most recent role as Agoda’s Director of Market Management (Malaysia and Maldives), Murad has built a strong network of business relationships with key industry members to develop commercial partnerships with.

Murad’s extensive experience in the hospitality sector, combined with his well-rounded knowledge of sales and marketing, and large network of trade contacts, will prove highly valuable to Villa Hotels — a brand with which he is already familiar, having worked for the group back in 2009 as its Deputy Director of Sales and Marketing — and will help further enhance the brand’s prominence and reputation amongst both trade partners and guests.

As one of the leading hospitality companies in the Maldives, Villa Hotels owns and operates five resorts: Paradise Island Resort and Spa, Royal Island Resort and Spa, Holiday Island Resort and Spa, Sun Island Resort and Spa, and Fun Island Resort and Spa.

The company also has several subsidiaries, including award-winning wellness brand Araamu Spa and dive centre DiveOceanus.