Rent SAii Lagoon Maldives for yourself

SAii Lagoon Maldives has introduced an exclusive private island experience poised to offer privacy seeking travellers and their guests an extraordinary getaway in the Maldives.

The Rent Our Island offer is priced at $35,000 per night and includes:

Up to 50 villas (any category)

All-inclusive meal plans

Roundtrip airport transfer

A Curio Collection by Hilton hotel, SAii Lagoon Maldives is an original and inspiring resort that features a series of rooms and villas, including overwater pool villas, plus world-class dining, as well as access to extensive water sports, cultural activities and wellness at The Marina.

SAii Lagoon Maldives is part of Crossroads Maldives, the Maldives’ first and largest integrated tourist destination owned by Thailand’s leading developer Singha Estate.

Crossroads encompasses nine idyllic islands fringing the Emboodhoo Lagoon in the South Male Atoll, three of which have been used as the first phase of the project.

Phase one of the integrated development opened in September, and features two lifestyle hotels, SAii Lagoon Maldives and Hard Rock Hotel Maldives, both of which have direct access to extensive facilities at The Marina @ Crossroads, an 800-metre lifestyle area and beach walk featuring retail, entertainment and dining outlets.

The facilities include a 30-berth marina, the Junior Beach Club and Camp, the Crossroads Event Hall, Maldives Discovery Centre and Marine Discovery Centre – the project’s environmental and educational hub.

The Maldives’ borders remain closed to regular visitors due to the coronavirus pandemic. Whilst the government has not announced a definite timeline for reopening the borders, conditional exceptions are made for investors, resort owners, diplomats, etc. For more information, please contact the resort directly at rsvn.lagoon@SAiiResorts.com.