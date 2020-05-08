OZEN by Atmosphere: Travel + Leisure’s favourite for post-coronavirus travel plans

If being stuck at home is fuelling your wanderlust, there’s never been a better reason to start dreaming of your first adventure once travel resumes after lockdown. So, which hotels are you dreaming about right now and would love to revisit as soon as this pandemic is over?

The team at Travel + Leisure India & South Asia picked their favourite 10, and the top spot went to none other than OZEN by Atmosphere at Maadhoo, one of the leading luxury all-inclusive resorts in the Maldives.

“OZEN by Atmosphere is the dream holiday you never knew you needed,” Travel + Leisure’s Amitha Ameen writes.

Amidst the exotic turquoise hues of South Male Atoll lies the tranquil island of Maadhoo, home to the flagship luxury all-inclusive resort of the popular Indian Ocean hospitality brand Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts.

Having opened its shores to the world in 2016, OZEN by Atmosphere at Maadhoo offers the discerning traveller a uniquely exclusive holiday plan, the Atmosphere Indulgence where guests will experience the ultimate hassle-free beach holiday in the Maldives.

The contemporary design style of the resort’s 90 standalone luxury villas and overall ambience of OZEN complements the naturally blessed surroundings of Maadhoo island.

Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts offers guest-centric resort experiences through unique resort plans, offering guests a range of all-encompassing experiences, with varieties of dining options as well as a number of complimentary amenities and activities that ensure a relaxed, hassle-free holiday experience at each resort, all the while staying true to the brand’s core philosophy: ‘The Joy of Giving’.

The opening of VARU by Atmosphere in October marked the beginning of an ambitious expansion plan of the Indian Ocean hospitality group. With several new properties being added to the existing portfolio, this opening enhanced the group’s growth within the ‘By Atmosphere’ white-label sub-brand – along with the group’s other sub-brands of OZEN, OBLU and OBLU Select.

Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts’ first property, Atmosphere Kanifushi, opened its doors in December 2013. The group opened its second property, OBLU by Atmosphere at Helengeli, in November 2015; followed by their flagship ‘Lifestyle Luxury’ sub-brand, OZEN by Atmosphere, in July 2016; OBLU Select at Sangeli in July 2018; and VARU by Atmosphere in October 2019.