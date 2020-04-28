Patina Maldives appoints Marco Den Ouden as General Manager

Marco Den Ouden has joined the Patina Maldives, Fari Islands as General Manager.

Scheduled to open later this year, Patina Maldives will be the first launch under Patina Hotels & Resorts, a new sophisticated lifestyle brand by Capella Hotel Group which was created for progressive travellers of a new generation.

Marco, who has over 20 years of experience in the luxury hospitality industry, joins the Patina Maldives’ pre-opening team from his role as General Manager of Soneva Jani in the Maldives, an award-winning property for the esteemed Soneva collection.

Prior to his time in the Maldives, Marco spent four years with the Alila group, leading teams as General Manager at three of their properties in Indonesia and China.

Having nurtured a passion for hospitality from an early age, Marco gained a BA in Hotel Management from Glion Institute of Higher Education, before beginning his career with NH Hotel Group.

Marco went on to open his own fine dining restaurant in Rotterdam before returning to the hotel industry in 2009 as General Manager of the Jin Jiang Hotel in Chengdu.

Marco has also worked as an F&B Hospitality Consultant for the Les Amis Group and as General Manager of Huvafen Fushi in the Maldives, between 2012-2014.

Fluent in Dutch and English, Marco is also able to speak German, Mandarin, French and Italian.

Set to open in Q4 2020, Patina Maldives is designed by renowned Brazilian architect Marcio Kogan. The resort offers 90 beach and water villas, ranging from one to three bedrooms, all of which embody a harmony of sanctuary and stimulation. Accompanying the villas, the resort also offers 20 Fari Studios.

Located in the North Male Atoll, Fari Islands is home to island artistry — an elevated Maldivian destination that celebrates nature, craft and connection.

Patina Maldives is strategically situated on the island which forms the heart of the social destination: the Fari Marina is built around a vibrant Beach Club, with charming boutiques and a variety of handpicked, upscale food and drink options.

Guests of Patina Maldives will enjoy freedom of movement across the islands, which gives every guest the choice of privacy and seclusion or a vibrant social centre.

Fari Islands, home to the debut properties in Maldives by Capella Hotels & Resorts and The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, is developed by Singapore-based real estate developer Pontiac Land.

Pontiac kicked off the Fari Islands development project in 2017. The development is situated within the Rah Falhu Huraa lagoon in North Male Atoll.

Fari Islands is the second integrated tourism development in the Maldives. Thailand-based Singha Estate had in September opened the Crossroads Maldives lifestyle destination in Emboodhoo Lagoon, a mere 15-minute speedboat ride from Velana International Airport.