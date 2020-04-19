Four Seasons trains 54 rising stars of Maldives hospitality industry

Four Seasons Resorts Maldives has celebrated the successful completion of its latest apprenticeship programme.

On Saturday, 54 graduates raised their diplomas during a graduation ceremony held at Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa and Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru, respectively.

These rising stars of the Maldivian hospitality industry take the total number of graduates to 651 since Four Seasons Maldives Apprenticeship Programme’s inception in 2001.

The guest of honour, the Maldivian ambassador to the European Union Hassan Sobir, appeared via video link. A supporter of the programme since 2001, Sobir was also guest of honour at the programme’s first graduation ceremony 20 years ago.

“In these uncertain times, it is more important than ever to keep investing in the future of the Maldivian island communities. This is to ensure the youth have the training, skills and qualifications necessary to secure future jobs not only when the travel industry rebounds but for the long-term success and longevity of the Maldivian hospitality industry as a whole,” Armando Kraenzlin, Four Seasons Resorts Maldives Regional Vice President, was quoted in a statement, as saying.

For nearly two decades, Four Seasons Resorts Maldives has been running one of the Indian Ocean’s most successful apprenticeship programmes – teaching and training the future stars of the hospitality world.

Aimed at 17-20 year olds, the government-accredited Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Apprenticeship Programme equips enthusiastic Maldivian youngsters with the expertise required to excel in the industry. Whilst living, studying and working onsite, apprentices gain hands-on experience in their chosen discipline: Food & Beverage Preparation or Service, Safe Maritime Transport, Housekeeping & Guest Services, PADI Dive Master, Water Sports Attendant, Marine Biology, Engineering (second year) and Front Office (second year).

Four Seasons manages two resorts in the Maldives — Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru and Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa — and has recently opened a private island retreat called Four Seasons Private Island Maldives at Voavah.

The world-renowned Canadian hospitality group also operates a luxury yacht, Four Seasons Explorer, to complement its properties in the Maldives.