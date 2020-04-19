The Ritz-Carlton appoints Dan Drebing as F&B director for debut Maldives resort

The Ritz-Carlton has appointed Dan Drebing as the Director of Food & Beverage (pre-opening) for The Ritz-Carlton Maldives Fari Islands, the upcoming debut hotel in Maldives by Marriott International’s flagship luxury brand.

Dan commenced his new assignment with The Ritz-Carlton Maldives on April 15.

Originally from Germany, Dan is a passionate and self-driven professional with nearly 13 years of experience in the hospitality industry, specialising in food and beverage.

Prior to joining The Ritz Carlton Maldives, Dan was the Director of Food and Beverage at W Maldives. In this role, he was overseeing the resort’s food and beverage activities including private events, whilst leading 43 talents in providing both outstanding and memorable experiences to their valued guests.

Dan is not new to the Ritz-Carlton brand; he had grown within the company for 10 years before moving to the W Hotels’ property in the Maldives.

He has come a long way since late 2007, when he started as a F&B Server for The Ritz-Carlton Abama, then got promoted to a supervisory role and subsequently given the opportunity to take up his first managerial role.

Dan rose through the ranks with The Ritz-Carlton. He held various roles within the food and beverage department for other Ritz-Carlton properties including The Ritz-Carlton Powerscourt, The Ritz-Carlton Perth, The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi Grand Canal, The Ritz-Carlton Kapalua, and The Ritz-Carlton Langkawi.

Dan is a certified CrossFit Level 1 Trainer and a wanderlust traveller.

Located in North Male Atoll, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives Fari Islands will be part of Rah Falhu Huraa lagoon development, a lively integrated Marina Village and Resort Destination with world-class luxury living and recreation facilities.

Stretching over four islands, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives Fari Islands will feature a collection of 100 island and overwater villas. The resort’s five food and beverage options, distributed throughout the four islands, will offer guests all-day dining along with Italian, Chinese and Japanese teppanyaki specialties. Uniquely designed facilities include an experiential Kids Club, Recreation Club and Spa.

The Ritz-Carlton Maldives Fari Islands is 50 minutes away from the Maldives main Velana International Airport by speedboat and 10 minutes by seaplane.

Part of Marriott International, the iconic Ritz-Carlton has 101 luxury hotels and resorts in 30 countries and territories with 27,650 rooms.

Marriott already runs five resorts in the Maldives, including The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort and Spa, W Maldives, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort and the JW Marriott Maldives Resort and Spa.