Vlog series launched to promote Maldives local island tourism

Local production group Haa To Seenu, in collaboration with Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC), has launched a promotional web-series to promote local island life to tourists.

First season of the “Visit Maldives from Haa To Seenu” series was unveiled at an event held Friday evening at the Central Park in the satellite town of Hulhumale.

Haa To Seenu is a production that features local islands for tourists that wish to experience the local culture. This video blog will feature the unique experiences of each inhabited island of Maldives.

“This vlog series will serve a platform that showcases the Maldivian Island life as an experience. The purpose of the journey is to guide tourists to every inhabited island of Maldives for the experience,” a statement issued by MMPRC read.

This campaign will run until June 23.

Season one will feature all the inhabited islands in Haa Alif, Haa Dhaal and Shaviyani atoll. The first season comprises 41 episodes, each 45 minutes.

During this campaign, the videos and photos will be posted on the social media platforms (YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Linkdln) of Haa To Seenu. Visit Maldives, the official tourism promotion body’s social media handles, will also feature the content.

“Promoting experiential tourism and promoting niche segments such as culture through local island tourism will be a key highlight of the destination marketing strategy for 2020,” MMPRC’s statement read.

In 2019, the Maldives welcomed 1.7 million tourists — an increase of 14.7 per cent over the previous year.

Meanwhile, the government has announced an ambitious target of attracting at least two million tourists to the popular Indian Ocean holiday destination in 2020.

The government aims to attract 2.5 million tourist arrivals per year by the end of its first five-year term in 2023.

To achieve this target, the government had added MVR 50 million (USD 3.23 million) to the annual marketing budget of the tourism ministry.

In the state budget for 2020, the government had allocated MVR 154.2 million (USD 9.98 million) for tourism promotion — up from the MVR 104.2 million (USD 6.7 million) in 2019, and MVR 34.73 million (USD 2.2 million) each in 2018 and 2017.