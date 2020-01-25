Gili Lankanfushi introduces reef-safe sunscreen

Gili Lankanfushi has introduced environment-friendly and biologically-safer sunscreen.

Botanical sunscreen lotion and spray produced by Australian Gold, an American brand that prides itself on using high-quality ingredients native to Australia, are now available from Gili Lankanfushi’s Boutique. Guests can contact their Mr. Friday to make a purchase.

The Australian Gold Botanical Sunscreen range is more than just powerful sun protection – it is gentle care for your skin. This non-chemical sunscreen delivers non-whitening protection with a refreshingly luxurious, powdery-clean feel. Rich in vitamins and antioxidants from native Australian botanical ingredients, it allows you to enjoy the sun, protected from both UVA and UVB rays, and water resistant for up to 80 minutes.

These products are designed to be free from Oxybenzone, Paraben, Phthalate, PABA, Petrolatum, SLS (Sulfate), dye and oil.

According to marine conservation NGO Marine Life, there may be up to 82,000 different chemicals from personal products entering the oceans, particularly around areas popular with swimmers and divers. Most sunscreen products are comprised of synthetic chemical ingredients such as Oxybenzone, one of the most hazardous chemicals.

Introducing these compounds into the marine environment, along with the current state of ocean acidification and climate change, causes significant damage to corals. This includes a breakdown of defences against bleaching, damaged DNA, deformities in younger corals, and disrupted endocrine (hormone) systems which ultimately cause toxic concentrations in the aquatic organisms.

Most coral reef-safe sunscreens contain the active ingredients of non-nano zinc oxide and titanium oxide, protecting the skin by reflecting UVA and UVB rays off the skin like a mirror. These ingredients are not absorbed into skin easily, and as a result provide a longer period of protection for sunbathers and outdoor enthusiasts.

