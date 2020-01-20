Celebrate Chinese New Year at Hideaway Beach Resort

With Chinese New Year just around the corner, Hideaway Beach Resort is getting ready to welcome the ‘Year of the Rat’.

On January 24, guests can savour a special beach dinner at Meeru Bar & Grill. A Chinese-themed dinner with traditional dishes such as dumplings and Chinese chestnut chicken, together with free-flowing house wine is available for all to enjoy.

On January 25, younger travellers will have the opportunity to celebrate further with Chinese New Year themed activities, such as greeting card making and fortune cookie decorating!

The sumptuous dinner and the kids’ activities will allow a great family get-together for unique Chinese New Year festivities at Hideaway!

Hideaway Beach Resort is located on the crescent-shaped island of Dhonakulhi in the northernmost Haa Alif atoll of the Maldives, 290km from capital Male. Characteristic features are unique quietness, comfort and privacy in a 297,000sqm tropical setting.

A total of 103 spacious villas in 10 categories are situated at a great distance from each other, either amongst evergreen tropical vegetation or above the turquoise blue lagoon. A personal butler is available in almost all villa categories and fulfils all guest wishes. The resort’s culinary diversity is reflected in four restaurants and bars.

With a paradisiacal house reef to be explored directly from the beach, Hideaway Beach Resort is the only hotel in the Maldives with a fully equipped harbour. It also offers the largest rum and whiskey menu in the Maldives, and is home to The Spa at Hideaway Maldives, diving school Meridis Dive & Relax, and a professionally supervised Kids Club.

For reservation and queries, please contact reservations@hideawaybeachmaldives.com or visit the resort’s website: www.hideawaybeachmaldives.com.