Meeru Island Resort introduces ‘Oaky’ platform for personalised holidays

Meeru Island, known for delivering memorable moments and focusing on personalised service, has introduced a new system to help guests customise their stays prior to arrival.

The Oaky platform allows guests who have booked with Meeru to receive personalised offers and experiences, empowering them to plan and tailor their holiday as they wish.

Information on excursions, activities and dining events is sent out a few weeks before the holiday. This way, guests benefit from the convenience of planning their holiday before they land, equipped with all the details they need. Private beach dinners are a popular choice on Oaky, understandably so, as they are a romantic way to make any day in Meeru special.

With the wide variety of things to do in Meeru, there is more way than one to have fun and have a memorable vacation. Whether you are travelling with family, friends or your loved one, good times are guaranteed as you explore this magical island.

With Oaky, you get a taste of the enjoyment that awaits as you map out your itinerary with unforgettable experiences.

Located in the North Male Atoll and accessible by a 55-minute speedboat ride from the Maldives main Velana International Airport, Meeru is one of the largest resorts in the Maldives, offering its guests a variety of facilities and affordable to superior accommodation.

With five types of room categories to offer, Meeru counts more than 280 rooms, five restaurants, five bars, a renowned spa featuring treatment rooms both overwater and on land, and a wide range of sports and other recreation facilities.