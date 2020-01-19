St. Regis Maldives’ John Jacob Astor Estate named amongst world’s biggest suites

The John Jacob Astor Estate at The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort has once again made it to the prestigious list of the Top 100 Suites in the world by Elite Traveler.

This year, the global luxury lifestyle guide listed the John Jacob Astor Estate amongst the Top 10 Biggest Suites in the world.

In 2017, the John Jacob Astor Estate was featured in the ‘New’ category of the list.

Whilst an unobstructed view of crystal-clear, calm turquoise water is the bare minimum expected from an overwater bungalow in Maldives, The St. Regis sets the bar even higher at the John Jacob Astor Estate; the three-bedroom, two-story overwater bungalow is a boutique hotel unto itself.

The 990sqft infinity pool is surrounded by daybeds, sofas and sun loungers, offering a private and comprehensive outdoor experience. Stairs lead from the pool straight into the ocean for underwater exploring. Inside, modern furnishings and custom artwork create a soothing environment, with a gym, cinema and spa all encompassed within the space.

Classic St. Regis butler service tops off the luxurious experience.

The St. Regis Maldives is nestled on a private island in the secluded Dhaalu atoll, amidst thriving marine life. Just 40 minutes from the main Velana International Airport by seaplane, guests are transported to a newfound paradise.

Designed with great respect to its natural surroundings, the resort is surrounded by a large house reef and the island is defined by several distinct ecological areas: lagoon, beach coastal and jungle. At The St. Regis Maldives, guests have the luxury of staying in one of the 77 island and overwater villas, shrouded in lush tropical flora, each with a private pool.

There are seven distinct dining venues, including an Asian specialty restaurant, a modern Italian restaurant that features a grand staircase, an underground wine cellar restaurant, a shack style restaurant, a signature overwater bar that rolls out stunning views of dramatic sunset, and a pop-up restaurant in the middle of the resort.

The signature Iridium Spa at The St. Regis Maldives promises a transformative journey in an oasis of tropically inspired sophistication. Alighting atop the scintillating waves of the Indian Ocean, the 1,850-square-metre overwater sanctuary features plush furnishings set against white oak interiors to create an ambience of elegant tranquility.