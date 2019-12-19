Discover festive wonder, merriment, magic at Dusit Thani Maldives

Dusit Thani Maldives resort is promising an extremely merry experience for guests this festive season with a special programme of exquisite feasts, wine tastings, Champagne receptions, pool parties, live music events, and even hand-delivered presents from Santa.

With a seasonal ‘Fairytale Night’ theme, the resort will also immerse guests in a dreamlike world of twinkling lights and enchanting décor to deliver magical experiences throughout.

Highlights of the programme include performances by DJ Goli, who is known throughout the region for his eclectic electronic beats; complimentary Zumba and Samba classes with professional dancer Rebecca Aroca, live performances of classic and modern hits by talented Music Duo Vlad & Anastasia; and special themed dinner nights at the resort’s award-winning restaurants.

On Christmas Day, the resort’s Baan Sanook Kids Club will be a hive of activity, with arts and crafts activities, cookie and cupcake-making workshops, fun sports, dancing sessions, Christmas tree decorating, carol singing, gift-giving from Santa, and more special surprises.

On New Year’s Eve, Dusit Thani Maldives will host ‘Once Upon a Time’ – an elegant night of wining, dining and live entertainment, including a headlining performance by Maria Eroyan and Royal Drive Band, whose lead singer, Maria, is best known for singing her way to the semifinals of famous TV shows such as ‘The Voice’ and ‘Live Sound’ in Russia.

When the clock strikes midnight, the fireworks will begin, signaling the end of the year, the arrival of 2020, and the beginning of an after-party at the resort’s Market Beach, where DJs, live music, glow sticks and a vibrant atmosphere await.

Located on Mudhdhoo Island in Baa atoll — the Maldives’ first ever UNESCO biosphere reserve — Dusit Thani Maldives blends gracious Thai hospitality with the unparalleled luxury setting of the Maldives. This luxury island resort comprises 94 villas encircled by white sandy beaches, a stunning 360 degree house reef and a turquoise lagoon. With a unique combination of beach and lagoon accommodation, Dusit Thani Maldives provides an unmatched luxurious escape for all travellers.

The resort offers a 360 degree vibrant house reef compliment with a turquoise lagoon, a 750-square metre infinity swimming pool with a lush Banyan tree in the centre, five restaurants and bars with breathtaking views and a Kids Club that is committed to making children’s dreams come true.

The award-winning Devarana Spa at Dusit Thani Maldives encompasses six deluxe treatment pods, which sit elevated amongst the island’s palm trees. For those who prefer to keep their feet firmly on the ground, the spa has also developed two stunning ground level treatment rooms. Manicure and pedicure-dedicated area, private outdoor pool, steam and sauna are exclusively available for spa guests.