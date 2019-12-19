Centara transforms Maldives resort rooftops into solar power source

Centara Hotels & Resorts has transformed one of its Maldives resorts into a self-sustaining solar energy generator after the adoption of a rooftop solar panel system that will begin producing electricity this month.

Following the completion of solar panel installation atop the roofs of all of the resort’s main structures, Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives will generate enough power to supply close to 40 per cent of its energy needs, resulting in an annual energy savings equivalent to 307,000 kilowatt hours (kwh), or about 83,000 litres of diesel fuel.

“The rooftop solar conversion is one of Centara’s most ambitious sustainability projects undertaken at a single property,” David Good, Centara’s Vice President of Operations, was quoted in a statement, as saying.

“The benefits to the environment made it a compelling choice, and we will be looking at options for expanding the solar programme to other properties going forward.”

Centara’s long-term commitment to sustainable business practices is reflected in a number of initiatives aimed at reducing the company’s environmental impact in the communities where it operates.

Its ongoing engagement with EarthCheck, the world’s leading scientific benchmarking, certification and advisory group for travel and tourism, continues to yield consequential improvements in key sustainability metrics. To date, 15 Centara hotels and resorts have achieved EarthCheck certification and another four properties are enrolled in EarthCheck’s Evaluate Plus programme, leading to significant reductions in carbon footprints and greenhouse gas emissions across a number of Centara’s certified properties.

Most recently, the company’s leadership in environmental sustainability was recognised for the second consecutive year by the Stock Exchange of Thailand, which awarded Centara Hotels & Resorts (CENTEL) its “Thailand Sustainability Investment 2019 (THSI)” designation, given annually in recognition of listed companies that operate with responsibility across Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) aspects.

Centara, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, makes travel to the Maldives more accessible and appealing with a choice of two distinctive resorts. Each one caters to different needs but both offer the experience of one of the world’s most incredible natural holiday destinations.

Surrounded by the blue ocean of the South Ari Atoll and distinctive with its timbered walkways and colonial-style buildings, Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa Maldives is a luxury, once-in-a-lifetime barefoot paradise with a palm-fringed beach and shimmering lagoon that offers the perfect island holiday for everyone.

With 112 spacious villas set overwater and suites blending harmoniously with the natural setting, the island has a wealth of activities and superb facilities that make this an ideal hideaway for couples and honeymooners, or a fun-filled destination for families. There are exceptional opportunities to discover the exotic life of Maldives underwater, with a house reef that is a kaleidoscope of colour for snorkelers, a shipwreck dive site just off the island and easy access to some of the most famous dive sites in the world.

Meanwhile, Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives is an adults-only resort, with no one under the age of 12 years accommodated on the island. Located just 20 minutes by speedboat from the main Velana International Airport, the resort has 140 villas. Flexibility in dining plans is provided with the choice of half-board plus or all-inclusive programmes.