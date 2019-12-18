VARU by Atmosphere appoints Monica Suri as General Manager

Dynamic Indian Ocean hospitality group Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts has appointed Monica Suri as the General Manager of the group’s newest property, VARU by Atmosphere.

Monica brings more than a decade of experience within the hospitality industry and a wealth of knowledge from HR, training and core operations.

Prior to joining Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts, she was the General Manager of Marriott Jaipur, India and was also associated with brands like Westin, Le Meridien and Taj.

She graduated from Institute of Hotel Management (IHM) Bangalore and holds an MBA in Sales and Marketing. She has completed a Leadership Programme from Cornell and is a passionate traveller with 36 countries on books.

Located in the north-west edge of Male atoll and easily accessible by a 40-minute speedboat journey from the main Velana International Airport, VARU by Atmosphere offers 108 luxurious villas.

Thirty-nine Beach Villas feature spacious interiors and outdoor decks, surrounded by lush green vegetation and situated just a few metres from the white sandy beach, whilst 69 Overwater Villas have signature Maldivian-style interiors and offer direct access to the turquoise lagoon from the deck. Both villa types offer minimalistic design styles with splashes of vibrant colours, and come with the option of private pools.

Additional resort facilities include a dive and water sports centre, an overwater ELENA spa, a gymnasium and a kids club.

The resort island’s reef is known to be home to mantas and other vibrant wildlife species, which will provide guests unique snorkelling and diving experiences unlike others on offer in the Maldives.

In line with Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts’ philosophy, ‘The Joy of Giving’, all guests of VARU by Atmosphere will be staying on The VARU Plan — an all-inclusive package, which lets you dine, enjoy snacks, taste premium alcohol, indulge in unlimited cocktails and take part in complimentary water activities during your stay at the resort.

Tailor-made for VARU by Atmosphere, The VARU Plan encompasses all elements of a hassle-free holiday experience in the Maldives! No surprises, no shocks, no hidden extras – all included in one price!

The opening of VARU by Atmosphere in October is the start of an ambitious expansion plan of the Indian Ocean hospitality group. With several new properties being added to the existing four-property portfolio, this opening enhances the groups growth within the ‘By Atmosphere’ white-label sub-brand – along with the group’s other sub-brands of OZEN, OBLU and OBLU Select.

Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts’ first property, Atmosphere Kanifushi, opened its doors in December 2013. The group opened its second property, OBLU by Atmosphere at Helengeli, in November 2015; followed by their flagship ‘Lifestyle Luxury’ sub-brand, OZEN by Atmosphere, in July 2016; and then OBLU Select at Sangeli, which opened in July 2018.

Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts offers guest-centric resort experiences through unique resort plans, offering guests a range of all-encompassing experiences, with varieties of dining options as well as a number of complimentary amenities and activities that ensure a relaxed, hassle-free holiday experience at each resort, all the while staying true to the brand’s core philosophy: ‘The Joy of Giving’.