COMO Maalifushi to host underwater photography retreat with acclaimed marine photographer Henley Spiers

COMO Maalifushi has teamed up with acclaimed marine photographer Henley Spiers to create a one-of-a-kind, hands-on workshop that gives guests a chance to learn the art of underwater photography whilst also taking in the natural tapestry of one of the region’s most remote atolls.

“The serene private island resort allows for guests to connect with marine life like never before under the guidance of one of the world’s leading underwater photography experts,” Benjamin Kreuz, General Manager of COMO Maalifushi was quoted in a statement, as saying.

The retreat includes 10 half-day dives limited to eight participants, which means the experience is highly personalised. Guests will spend each day in the company of Spiers and partake in both underwater sessions and on-land training, as well as in post-production classes.

Those new to marine photography will be guided through the entire process—from setting up camera gear to optimising time underwater — and will leave with a 360-degree understanding of underwater photography.

“The briefing and lessons that accompany guests will ensure they have the best possible opportunity to create striking images, no matter their level of experience,” Henley said.

Alongside the daily instruction and dives, guests will also receive seaplane transfers, seven nights accommodation in a beach suite, complimentary meals — including three-course lunches and dinners — a night snorkelling experience and a 60-minute massage.

In addition, guests are invited to take full advantage of the resort’s five-star offerings, like complimentary yoga sessions.

The luxury underwater photography retreat with Henley Spiers runs from March 22 to 29, 2020 and is priced from USD 12,277 for single accommodation or USD 9,982 per person for double occupancy. Since it’s limited to just eight people, you best get in fast.

COMO Maalifushi is the only resort in the pristine Thaa atoll — a 60-minute seaplane journey from the Maldives main Velana International Airport. This makes it the ultimate away-from-it-all destination with white strands of beach, inland tropical greenery and a safe, cobalt lagoon flanked by a healthy house reef.

The resort provides numerous opportunities to explore the region with instruction in sailing, diving and seasonal surfing, using a fleet of boats for fishing and a nearby white-sand island where guests can enjoy a private island picnic experience.

But whilst activities are numerous, this is a luxurious resort designed with relaxation front of mind. Each room’s décor is designed to bring the colours of sea, sand and sky into the heart of the residence, be it an overwater villa or a beach house set among garden palms.

COMO Maalifushi has three restaurants: Thila, for easygoing food such as wood-fired pizzas and salads; Madi, which serves a mix of local, regional and Mediterranean cuisine; and Tai, which ranks amongst the finest Japanese restaurants in the Maldives, featuring a sushi bar serving freshly caught seafood and an enviable, overwater location.

Guests can fully embrace the range of holistic Asian therapies available at the award-winning COMO Shambhala Retreat at COMO Maalifushi, which also offers yoga, a fully-equipped gym and a range of holistic wellness therapies. The guest experience at COMO Maalifushi is defined from beginning to end by COMO’s exacting, passionate service.