JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll Island Resort has introduced its all-new Omakase Cocktail Menu at Nikkei Bar, an innovative beverage...
Centara Hotels & Resorts has announced a new offer for cardholders of Emirates NBD, one of the leading banking groups in the MENAT region, giving customers...
The Maldives has been ranked among the world’s happiest destinations for travellers in a new global study analysing more than one million online reviews from holidaymakers....
Angsana Velavaru, a private-island resort in the South Nilandhe Atoll, has announced Sound Journeys with Harriet Emily, a week-long wellness programme taking place from September 17...
This festive season, Sun Siyam Iru Fushi, the flagship resort within Sun Siyam’s Luxury Collection portfolio in the Maldives, has unveiled its 2026/27 festive programme, introducing...
From 17 to 22 August 2026, Constance Hotels & Resorts invites you to the Maldives with Escapade Gourmande, a culinary journey unfolding between two islands that...
Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives has been nominated in two prestigious categories at the 2026 World Travel Awards, receiving recognition for Maldives’ Leading Boutique Resort and Indian...
The Fari Islands Festival returns from 13 to 15 August 2026, bringing together Patina Maldives, Fari Islands and The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands for a second...
Global hospitality group The Lux Collective’s award-winning resort, LUX* South Ari Atoll in the Maldives has been recognised as Top 10 in the Best Resorts for...
As travellers increasingly prioritise meaningful time together, multi-generational holidays and private group escapes are reshaping the luxury travel landscape. Responding to this growing demand, Alila Kothaifaru...
JOALI Maldives has announced its recognition as the No. 2 Resort in Asia and No. 3 in the World’s Top 100 Hotels in the prestigious Travel...