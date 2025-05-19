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Drink2 days ago

JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll introduces Omakase cocktail experience

JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll Island Resort has introduced its all-new Omakase Cocktail Menu at Nikkei Bar, an innovative beverage...
Cooking2 days ago

Just Veg Festival returns to Atmosphere Kanifushi for sixth edition
Culture3 days ago

Where Maldivian culture lives on: Inside Athireege at Sun Siyam Vilu Reef

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Action1 week ago

Coco Bodu Hithi celebrates Women’s Dive Day with marine conservation experience
Awards1 week ago

JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa earns triple recognition at Travel + Leisure Asia Pacific Awards
Awards1 week ago

JOALI Maldives named among world’s top three hotels in Travel + Leisure Awards
Action1 week ago

Five turtle nests mark rare conservation milestone at Niva Kuramathi
Action1 week ago

Summer Kamp 2026 brings art, sport and conservation to Kandima Maldives

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