Radisson Blu Resort Maldives brings back Thana Jindashotinun for holistic wellness programme
Radisson Blu Resort Maldives welcomes the return of Thana Jindashotinun for his second exclusive residency, reaffirming the resort’s commitment to holistic wellness experiences. Hailing from Thailand, Thana, widely known as the “Harmony Healer” is a trained massage therapist and lifelong practitioner of Qigong.
Thana holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology and is a published author, as well as the official therapist to the Thai mixed martial arts team. His unique approach integrates psychological principles with traditional healing practices, focusing on pain management, rehabilitation, and overall well-being.
Guided by his dharma to help others find relief from sports injuries and chronic pain, Thana will offer a diverse range of wellness experiences, including Tai Chi, Qigong, Gua Sha, and Cupping Therapy, alongside restorative treatments such as acupressure designed to promote relaxation and improve sleep quality.
During his residency from 20 December 2025 to 18 April 2026, Thana will be available as a Visiting Practitioner at the overwater Blu Spa, offering personalised one-on-one wellness sessions as well as weekly scheduled classes for guests seeking a deeper mind-body connection.
For more information & reservations: reservations.maldives@radisson.com
Kuramathi Maldives announces private wellness programmes with Imron Zulfikar
Kuramathi Maldives has announced the arrival of esteemed holistic wellness practitioner Imron Zulfikar, who will undertake an exclusive residency at the resort from 15 December 2025 to 3 January 2026. During this period, guests will have the opportunity to participate in bespoke wellness experiences crafted by a recognised expert in integrative health.
Throughout his residency, Imron will conduct a series of private wellness sessions designed to restore balance, promote renewal, and enhance long-term wellbeing. His practice brings together ancient therapeutic traditions and contemporary fitness science, resulting in personalised programmes that support harmony, mobility, and emotional resilience. Signature offerings include:
- Watsu Water Healing Journey: A restorative treatment conducted in warm water, combining elements of shiatsu, massage, and gentle movement to release deep tension, soothe the nervous system, and foster a sense of tranquillity.
- Chakra Balance Therapy: A holistic session that aligns mind and body through crystal healing, guided meditation, and calming massage techniques.
- Meridian Deep Release Massage: A therapeutic blend of deep tissue massage and acupressure aimed at easing chronic tension, improving flexibility, and stimulating energy flow.
- Accu Glow Facial: A rejuvenating facial incorporating acupuncture and customised skincare to activate collagen production, detoxify the skin, and enhance natural luminosity.
- Oriental Slim Detox Massage: A treatment grounded in Traditional Chinese Medicine, combining acupuncture and massage to promote lymphatic drainage and support detoxification.
Imron is an accomplished wellness lifestyle coach and holistic fitness specialist with more than ten years of experience in acupuncture, tension release therapies, yoga, Pilates, and personal training. His integrative methodology nurtures physical alignment, emotional balance, and overall vitality.
He has worked with numerous luxury resorts and an impressive roster of high-profile clients, including Serena Williams, Emma Watson, Richard Branson, and members of the UAE Royal Family. Celebrated for his intuitive approach and refined technique, Richard Branson has previously referred to Imron as having “golden hands.”
Kuramathi Maldives looks forward to offering guests this exceptional opportunity to engage in transformative, individually tailored wellness experiences during Imron’s residency.
From spa rituals to sunrise yoga: Angsana Velavaru champions mindful living
Surrounded by the crystal-clear waters of South Nilandhe Atoll, Angsana Velavaru invites guests to embark on a holistic journey of renewal that nurtures both body and mind.
At the centre of this experience is the award-winning Angsana Spa, inspired by the timeless essence of Asian wellness traditions. Here, the healing power of touch, scent, and nature come together in harmony. Guests can enjoy a range of treatments designed for both relaxation and family bonding, including restorative massages, revitalising body polishes, and signature rituals that incorporate natural ingredients such as coconut, honey, and tropical herbs. Each therapy aims to rejuvenate, soothe, and restore a deep sense of inner calm that reflects the island’s natural rhythm.
Wellness at Angsana Velavaru extends far beyond the spa. The resort’s approach to wellbeing embraces movement, mindfulness, and meaningful connection. Its modern tropical fitness centre provides a tranquil setting for guests to stay active while remaining close to nature. Activities such as aqua aerobics in the Kuredhi Pool and sunrise yoga on the beach combine physical vitality with mindful awareness.
Across the island, guests are encouraged to slow down and reconnect with their surroundings. Guided meditation, breathwork sessions, and sunset yoga create opportunities for reflection and relaxation. These practices are seamlessly woven into the resort’s environment, offering a sense of serenity that lingers long after the stay.
Under the guidance of Wellbeing Director Artemasius Harefa, Angsana Velavaru’s holistic programmes align with Banyan Group’s Eight Pillars of Wellbeing, with a focus on rest, movement, mindfulness, and connection. The result is a collection of experiences designed to inspire balance and renewal, giving guests the opportunity to embrace a more mindful way of living.
“Modern travellers seek more than rest; they seek renewal,” said Artemasius Harefa, Wellbeing Director at Angsana Velavaru. “Our goal is to create experiences that help guests reconnect with themselves and the natural world, turning wellness into a meaningful way of life.”
At Angsana Velavaru, wellbeing is not a moment but a continuous journey shaped by nature, connection, and the healing spirit of the Maldives.
Milaidhoo Maldives introduces tranquil 3-day detox experience for New Year
Milaidhoo Maldives invites guests to begin the year feeling grounded and attuned to what truly matters, blending barefoot informality with a mindful approach to living. As the festive season draws to a close, the island encourages visitors to slow down, reconnect with the essentials and embrace a sense of calm through its New Year Renewal – 3-Day Detox Journey.
Curated for those seeking balance and inner harmony after the holidays, the programme nurtures both body and mind through gentle, restorative treatments featuring the acclaimed Aromatherapy Associates range. At Milaidhoo, wellbeing unfolds with intention, inviting guests to adopt the island’s unhurried rhythm and rediscover serenity.
Day 1 – Grounding & Harmonising
The experience begins with a personalised 15-minute holistic wellbeing consultation, ensuring each ritual aligns with individual needs. This is followed by a welcome ritual combining aromatherapy inhalations and cocoon meditation to ease the body and mind into a peaceful state.
Day 2 – Detox & Revitalise
Guests continue their journey with a private eucalyptus-infused steam ritual designed to invigorate and support immunity. An Aromatherapy Associates Detox Body Mud Wrap follows, offering purification and toning benefits, while a Wellbeing Facial restores both skin and spirit, leaving guests refreshed.
Day 3 – Renewed Energy & Inner Calm
The final day includes a Detox & Drainage Massage to enhance circulation and lymphatic flow, releasing tension and heaviness. A 30-minute sound healing session further promotes deep relaxation and renewed lightness. Guests depart with personalised stretching and mindful breathing exercises to maintain balance long after their stay.
Priced at USD 550++ per guest (240 minutes), the New Year Renewal reflects Milaidhoo’s philosophy of slow, meaningful living—a tranquil pause from everyday life. Each experience is thoughtfully designed to reconnect guests with themselves, their surroundings and the natural rhythm of life in the Maldives.
