Radisson Blu Resort Maldives brings back Thana Jindashotinun for holistic wellness programme

Surrounded by the crystal-clear waters of South Nilandhe Atoll, Angsana Velavaru invites guests to embark on a holistic journey of renewal that nurtures both body and mind.

At the centre of this experience is the award-winning Angsana Spa, inspired by the timeless essence of Asian wellness traditions. Here, the healing power of touch, scent, and nature come together in harmony. Guests can enjoy a range of treatments designed for both relaxation and family bonding, including restorative massages, revitalising body polishes, and signature rituals that incorporate natural ingredients such as coconut, honey, and tropical herbs. Each therapy aims to rejuvenate, soothe, and restore a deep sense of inner calm that reflects the island’s natural rhythm.

Wellness at Angsana Velavaru extends far beyond the spa. The resort’s approach to wellbeing embraces movement, mindfulness, and meaningful connection. Its modern tropical fitness centre provides a tranquil setting for guests to stay active while remaining close to nature. Activities such as aqua aerobics in the Kuredhi Pool and sunrise yoga on the beach combine physical vitality with mindful awareness.

Across the island, guests are encouraged to slow down and reconnect with their surroundings. Guided meditation, breathwork sessions, and sunset yoga create opportunities for reflection and relaxation. These practices are seamlessly woven into the resort’s environment, offering a sense of serenity that lingers long after the stay.

Under the guidance of Wellbeing Director Artemasius Harefa, Angsana Velavaru’s holistic programmes align with Banyan Group’s Eight Pillars of Wellbeing, with a focus on rest, movement, mindfulness, and connection. The result is a collection of experiences designed to inspire balance and renewal, giving guests the opportunity to embrace a more mindful way of living.

“Modern travellers seek more than rest; they seek renewal,” said Artemasius Harefa, Wellbeing Director at Angsana Velavaru. “Our goal is to create experiences that help guests reconnect with themselves and the natural world, turning wellness into a meaningful way of life.”

At Angsana Velavaru, wellbeing is not a moment but a continuous journey shaped by nature, connection, and the healing spirit of the Maldives.